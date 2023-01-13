Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants beat Vikings, move on to Divisional Round
The New York Giants advanced to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs on Sunday with a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss the game, the season, the ramifications for the future, and more.
Big Blue View
Hear it! Locker room reaction to Giants’ victory over Vikings
What were the New York Giants saying Sunday night after the franchise’s first playoff victory in nearly 11 years, a 31-24 Wild-Card Round victory over the Minnesota Vikings?. On this episode of Big Blue View Radio we hear post-game comments from coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Big Blue View
Giants’ coordinators in demand: Colts ask to interview Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale
When you win, other teams want a piece of what you have going on. Such is the case for the New York Giants these days. Teams with head-coaching vacancies are circling around Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Indianapolis Colts have formally requested interviews...
Big Blue View
Giants-Vikings ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Yes, Daniel Jones and the Giants are good
The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since they won the 2011 Super Bowl, taking care of that piece of bookkeeping with an inspiring 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the Wild-Card Round of the 2023 NFC playoffs. Let’s get to...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/16: Giants underdogs to Eagles, Jones shines, more headlines
The New York Giants have their first playoff win in over a decade, but they’ll face a different test entirely against the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles next week. The Eagles opened as -325 moneyline favorites with an 8.5-point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 45.5 points. The Giants, of...
Big Blue View
Now it seems like everybody wants a piece of the Giants (Coaches) Plus
I hope neither of these guys leave, but if one has to go, let it be Kafka. Daboll no doubt knows where to find another Offensive Coordinator and if necessary, he can call the plays. But losing Wink would Not Be Good! However, if either of them gets a head coaching job, good for them and I'd wish them well.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Mark Schofield talks Giants, Daniel Jones
SB Nation NFL writer Mark Schofield joins this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss the surprising New York Giants and the rise of quarterback Daniel Jones. In this episode:. 0:45 — No one saw this coming. 2:40 — Crediting the Giants’ front office....
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/18: Eli’s advice to Daniel Jones, Hurts, more headlines
Giants-Eagles X Factor: How healthy is Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts?. Mark Schofield discussed the impact of Hurts’ health on the Philadelphia offense during Wednesday’s episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. “It hurts them a lot [if they can’t use the designed runs],” Schofield said....
Big Blue View
Successful Head Coach/Quarterback Tandems
The most successful HC/QB combinations since the Colts/Giants OT Championship Game are:. Other QB's with 2 Championships are Eli, Peyton, Elway, Staubach, Plunkett, Griese, and Ben. That's it. The top group is comprised of guys with impressive skills but, with the possible exception of Bradshaw's arm, none of them had...
Big Blue View
Explaining Eagles fans: The City of Brotherly Love protects its own
Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation and I found ourselves having to create ‘5 questions’ segments for the third time in seven weeks with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles meeting Saturday in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs. So, like the two teams...
Big Blue View
Who’s going to Philly?
Philadelphia is supposed to have home field advantage…. But Philly is such a short trip, I suggest we rally as many Giants fans as we can to Lincoln Field to turn the tide. Post this idea anywhere you can on all Giants fan forums. Let’s flood Filthadelphia and scrub...
Big Blue View
Giants know they will be walking into hostile environment vs. Eagles
The New York Giants know what they will be walking into Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs. A hostile crowd. No, make that a HOSTILE crowd. Giants’ defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said Tuesday he told...
Big Blue View
Cowboys at Buccaneers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, streaming, more
New York Giants fans are still in bliss coming off a win Saturday at Minnesota but there is still one game left before all attention turns to the divisional showdown in Philadelphia. The rival Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night for the right to play San Francisco.
