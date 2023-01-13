ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Big Blue View

Hear it! Locker room reaction to Giants’ victory over Vikings

What were the New York Giants saying Sunday night after the franchise’s first playoff victory in nearly 11 years, a 31-24 Wild-Card Round victory over the Minnesota Vikings?. On this episode of Big Blue View Radio we hear post-game comments from coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Big Blue View

Now it seems like everybody wants a piece of the Giants (Coaches) Plus

I hope neither of these guys leave, but if one has to go, let it be Kafka. Daboll no doubt knows where to find another Offensive Coordinator and if necessary, he can call the plays. But losing Wink would Not Be Good! However, if either of them gets a head coaching job, good for them and I'd wish them well.
ARIZONA STATE
Big Blue View

Successful Head Coach/Quarterback Tandems

The most successful HC/QB combinations since the Colts/Giants OT Championship Game are:. Other QB's with 2 Championships are Eli, Peyton, Elway, Staubach, Plunkett, Griese, and Ben. That's it. The top group is comprised of guys with impressive skills but, with the possible exception of Bradshaw's arm, none of them had...
Big Blue View

Who’s going to Philly?

Philadelphia is supposed to have home field advantage…. But Philly is such a short trip, I suggest we rally as many Giants fans as we can to Lincoln Field to turn the tide. Post this idea anywhere you can on all Giants fan forums. Let’s flood Filthadelphia and scrub...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big Blue View

Giants know they will be walking into hostile environment vs. Eagles

The New York Giants know what they will be walking into Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs. A hostile crowd. No, make that a HOSTILE crowd. Giants’ defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said Tuesday he told...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big Blue View

Cowboys at Buccaneers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, streaming, more

New York Giants fans are still in bliss coming off a win Saturday at Minnesota but there is still one game left before all attention turns to the divisional showdown in Philadelphia. The rival Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night for the right to play San Francisco.
TAMPA, FL

