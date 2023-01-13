ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
The Associated Press

Jacinda Ardern to step down as New Zealand prime minister

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that she will not contest this year’s general elections. Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters in Napier that Feb. 7 will be her last day as the country’s leader. “I am not leaving because...
The Associated Press

Klinsmann ‘sad to see’ fallout from Reyna-Berhalter dispute

BERLIN (AP) — Former United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann says the fallout from the public dispute between coach Gregg Berhalter and the family of young star Gio Reyna is “obviously not looking good” for U.S. soccer. Klinsmann, who coached the men’s national team from 2011-2016, said Wednesday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tom Purcell: Stove debate a real gas

I love my gas stove — almost as much as I love my Weber gas grill. So I became curious this past week when I heard that a commissioner in one of our ever-expanding federal-government agencies discussed a possible ban on natural gas stoves. As the story goes, Richard...

