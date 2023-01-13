Read full article on original website
Charity tennis tournament for cats in Jackson County
The love of tennis is bringing two local organizations together to help cats find homes. The Feral Feline Coalition and Kiwanis Club of Gautier/Ocean Springs is hosting a two-day charity tennis tournament taking place this Friday and Saturday. The event is being held at the Ocean Springs Halstead Tennis Complex...
George County Quarterback Deuce Knight offered by Mississippi State and Tulsa
George County Quarterback Deuce Knight is in the midst of another heavy wave of Division I offers adding Mississippi State and Tulsa to his bag. The sophomore gunslinger is now up to five offers total, the others being Indiana, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Knight flashing the Power Five potential in...
IP Casino guest saw a big payday of over $125,000
One lucky visitor to the IP Casino celebrated the first week of the year by hitting a massive jackpot!. The visitor, who wanted to stay anonymous, is from Ocean Springs and made the lucky bet on January 4th. They had placed a $75 bet on a slot machine, taking home...
Coastwide MLK Jr. Celebration Parade in Biloxi
Marching down Division Street celebrating the man who had a dream, the Coastwide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Parade took place this afternoon in Biloxi. East Biloxi was full of joy and cheer, celebrating MLK with beads, candy, and band performances across the Coast. Several organizations showed their support for...
Bellamy Brothers returning to Pascagoula for Grand Magnolia show
After performing a sold-out, standing-room-only show in Pascagoula in February, the legendary Bellamy Brothers will return to The Grand Magnolia Ballroom on March 3. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show, which is presented by Roy’s Bar, are already on sale at grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula. The March show, like the previous one, is expected to sell out because The Grand Magnolia Ballroom is one of the more intimate venues the Grammy Award-nominated group will play on its 2023 world tour.
Pascagoula Defensive Lineman Jeffery Rush Jr. offered by Mississippi State
An offer from Mississippi State going to Pascagoula Defensive Lineman Jeffery Rush Jr., who is now up to ten Division I offers total. The four-star junior defensive lineman also has looks from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida State, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Samford, and Texas.
Blood Center and Singing River team up to hold blood drive in Pascagoula
There’s no better time to donate blood than Blood Donor Awareness Month!. The Blood Center hosted a blood drive at First Presbyterian Church on behalf of Singing River Health System. There has been a nationwide blood shortage since COVID-19 and the blood amount needed is constantly struggling to be...
Guests battle for first place at the second annual Paper Airplane contest
It was a battle in the skies at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport as the second annual Paper Airplane Contest took flight. All age groups, children and adults put their paper pilot skills to the test. Each contest was judged by how far their airplanes could travel and for the plane’s hang time as well.
Reticent Warriors Tactics trains officers on the Gulf Coast
Reticent Warriors Tactics, a company based out of Savannah, Georgia, came to the Coast to help law enforcement improve and advance their skillsets. The courses and seminars teach mindset, shooting skills, and tactics that work in the real world. For the last two days, Bay St. Louis Police Department practiced fundamentals of patrol and tactical rifles and then will move forward starting tomorrow to advance tactical rifle training.
Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing
Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church holds Wild Game Feast in Ocean Springs
A wild time was had at Dr. Martin King Jr. Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has hosted a ‘Wild Game Feast’ at MLK Park for more than 30 years. The event exudes aromas of an exotic fair and is held every year to celebrate...
COVID Vaccine hesitancy listening session planned in Gulfport
John Whitfield joins us today to talk about COVID and vaccine hesitancy and an upcoming event sponsored by Climb CDC Family Enrichment Center that will tackle those topics. The session takes place January 24th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Orange Grove Community Center.
Paradise Pier and Margaritaville Resort Job Fair
Today, Paradise Pier Fun Park and Margaritaville Resort Biloxi hosted a job fair. Both businesses are looking for motivated individuals to join their teams. The fair featured a variety of positions from amusement park ride operators to hotel and restaurant staff. Paradise Pier Fun Park is the long-awaited new addition...
Parts of Government St. closing in Ocean Springs for sewer repairs
Looking ahead to tomorrow, a stretch of Government Street in Ocean Springs will be closed for a few days for sewer repairs. Starting at 8 tomorrow morning, one block of Government Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Magnolia Avenue will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m. so crews can make those repairs, that’s the block between the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center and the YMCA.
Overnight road closures on HWY 90 near MS Aquarium
Starting Thursday, there will be overnight closures on Highway 90 in Gulfport. Both east and westbound lanes of 90 will be closed near the Mississippi Aquarium so crews can continue building a new pedestrian overpass. That overpass will eventually link the aquarium with Jones Park. The first overnight closure will...
200-year-old Oak Tree on Jeff Davis Ave in Long Beach to be cut down
Long Beach Aldermen decided to allow developers to cut down a nearly 200-year-old tree to make room for an $8 million development, but there’s been pushback. The removal will make room for a new boutique hotel across from the town green on Jeff Davis Avenue. Developers wanted to remove both live oak trees and were originally told no.
18-wheeler overturns on I-10 in Harrison County on Saturday
An investigation is underway into the cause of a weekend accident that shut down traffic for a time on I-10 in Harrison County. Around 9 Saturday night, a semi-truck going eastbound on I-10 was approaching the County Farm Road/ Long Beach exit when it jumped the median and crashed into the westbound lanes.
Shooter in Victoria Lane domestic incident dies
A man involved in a shooting at a home on Victoria Lane in Biloxi on Tuesday has died of what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. Biloxi Police were called out to the residence just before 4 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting. Once there, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Making vegan and gluten free King Cakes at Makin’ Groceries in Biloxi
Since King Cake season is in full swing, we decided to visit on spot specializing in cakes for those with dietary restrictions. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf has more.
Women’s Resource Center hosting 2023 Baby Bottle Boomerang Drive
Every January, the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport hosts a Baby Bottle Boomerang Drive to help fund the services the nonprofit clinic offers. The center supports those facing unplanned pregnancies and their babies, from free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to getting help with baby resources or prenatal and parenting classes.
