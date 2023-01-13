ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

Microtransit program may be coming to parts of Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit briefed the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors during a work session Wednesday, January 18. The briefing centered on a one-year mircotransit pilot program. The microtransit is expected to operate on Route 29 and the Pantops areas, Monday through Saturday. CAT hopes to expand the program if funding allows it.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction

Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
NBC 29 News

Court Square renovation, expansion project underway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is breaking ground on the first phase of its renovation and expansion project in Court Square. Archaeologists were out digging in the area of what used to be three parking lots Wednesday, January 18. They’re looking through the space before construction begins to see if there are any historical artifacts.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Katrina Callsen running for 54th District House seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board chair and deputy city attorney for Charlottesville is running for Virginia’s 54th House District. Katrina Callsen says her priorities focus on improving mental health resources, women’s health care, and crafting affordable housing solutions. “I do think it’s going to be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8, which also gets users high but […] The post Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia Parole Board working to increase transparency

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Parole Board is working to make itself more transparent after a total overhaul by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) during his first days in office. The commonwealth got rid of parole in 1995 with a few exceptions. This included people who reached a certain...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE

