NBC 29 News
Microtransit program may be coming to parts of Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit briefed the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors during a work session Wednesday, January 18. The briefing centered on a one-year mircotransit pilot program. The microtransit is expected to operate on Route 29 and the Pantops areas, Monday through Saturday. CAT hopes to expand the program if funding allows it.
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
NBC 29 News
Almost half of Charlottesville voters will have a new polling site this year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Charlottesville the next time you vote, it might not be at your usual polling place. On Tuesday evening Charlottesville City Council got a look at what could be the new precinct map. “This entailed really restructuring all the precincts because these two...
wsvaonline.com
Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction
Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
NBC 29 News
Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
Richmond receives $465k for eviction prevention programs
This year, Virginia is sending nearly $3 million to seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in the state. This includes one program in Richmond, which is the city with the highest rates of eviction in Virginia and some of the highest rates in the country.
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
NBC 29 News
Court Square renovation, expansion project underway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is breaking ground on the first phase of its renovation and expansion project in Court Square. Archaeologists were out digging in the area of what used to be three parking lots Wednesday, January 18. They’re looking through the space before construction begins to see if there are any historical artifacts.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army seeks to replace Ridge Street buildings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army in Charlottesville wants to knock down all three of its Ridge Street buildings and replace them with one new facility. The trick will be doing this and staying open at the same time. “When construction begins, we will be taking down the apartment...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s new police chief talks first week on the job
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s new police chief has a lot to do after years of uneven law enforcement leadership in the city. Chief Michael Kochis says that on day one, he started the conversation on gun violence, and he wants to use a data driven approach to address it.
Lobby Day: Teachers gather in Richmond to advocate for additional public school funding
Virginia teachers will rally this morning on Lobby Day, asking for lawmakers for more money for public schools.
NBC 29 News
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of a Charlottesville man who has been missing for more than six months is asking the community for help. John Milton Harris III was last seen on July 1, 2022. Harris is 60-years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say that...
Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to repeal adoption of California’s clean car standards
Virginia Senate Democrats voted down a Republican effort backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to repeal the adoption of California vehicle emissions standards that will ban new gas vehicles from being sold by 2035.
Stimulus funds still available for Virginia homeowners and renters
As you know the COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of Virginians struggling to pay housing expenses—mortgages, rent, utilities, even internet. Assistance is available—but you'll want to apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
NBC 29 News
Katrina Callsen running for 54th District House seat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board chair and deputy city attorney for Charlottesville is running for Virginia’s 54th House District. Katrina Callsen says her priorities focus on improving mental health resources, women’s health care, and crafting affordable housing solutions. “I do think it’s going to be...
Lawmakers in Va. set to discuss testing rape suspects
Lawmakers in Richmond are discussing a proposed bill that was created after a News 3 Investigation uncovered concerns from rape survivors.
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8, which also gets users high but […] The post Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
Virginia Parole Board working to increase transparency
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Parole Board is working to make itself more transparent after a total overhaul by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) during his first days in office. The commonwealth got rid of parole in 1995 with a few exceptions. This included people who reached a certain...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
