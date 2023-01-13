Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lady Cats fall to Spring Hill in second straight loss
LOUISBURG — After winning their first six games, the Louisburg Lady Cats found out just how tough the Frontier League can be night in and night out. Louisburg lost its first game of the season on the road Thursday, Jan. 5, falling to Ottawa by a final of 44-31.
Osawatomie wrestlers place eighth at Bonner Springs
BONNER SPRINGS — The Osawatomie Trojans had four wrestlers place in the top four of their weight classifications in the Bonner Springs Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Trojans posted 73 points, placing eighth in the team standings.
PHS grad receives Patriot Award from PGA
LOS ANGELES — When Jim Dennerline graduated from Paola High School in 1969, the Vietnam War was still raging overseas and impacting the lives of countless young Americans being called into service. Jim qualified for a student deferment because he got a golf scholarship to attend the University of...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Paola family rebuilding after devastating fire
PAOLA — One year after watching her Paola home go up in flames, taking with it a cherished pet and a lifetime of memories, Jennifer Morris and her family are choosing to build a new life and make new memories on the same lot in Heatherwood Estates. Jennifer said...
Alfred "Fred" J. Podsednik
Alfred "Fred" J. Podsednik, 85, was born August 8, 1937, to Alfred W. and Francis A. (Rozkydel) Podsednik in Hoen, Texas and died January 9, 2023, in Olathe, KS, of cardiac arrest. Fred served in the U.S. Marine Corp as a jet mechanic, with a tour of duty on the...
Break-in at Kansas state park has rangers searching for answers
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking for help from the public in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a state park’s office. The Eisenhower State Park in Osage County first reported the incident on Jan. 9 via social media. At 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, an individual […]
Retirement reception planned for Teresa Reeves
The public is invited to attend a retirement reception for longtime county Planning and Zoning Director Teresa Reeves on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The reception for Reeves will begin following the County Commission’s 1 p.m. meeting in the commission chambers, located on the first floor of the Miami County Administration Building, 201 S. Pearl St., Paola.
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
One man dead in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, killing one man. The blaze took place at a home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.
Even after the Kansas food sales tax cut, you may still be paying a lot for groceries. Here's why
Groceries are slightly cheaper in Kansas following a food sales tax cut that went into effect Jan. 1, but you may still have questions about how much you’re paying. The cut lowers the sales tax rate on many food items from 6.5% to 4%. But some Kansas consumers have...
Obituaries Jan. 13, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation
A marijuana grow facility moved in near E. 23rd and Indiana, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there's been one big problem.
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Mary Elwood
Mary Elwood, 84, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Elwood, her parents Bryan and Elizabeth (Harrison) Robbins, and brother Bob Robbins.
