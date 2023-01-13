ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, KS

republic-online.com

Lady Cats fall to Spring Hill in second straight loss

LOUISBURG — After winning their first six games, the Louisburg Lady Cats found out just how tough the Frontier League can be night in and night out. Louisburg lost its first game of the season on the road Thursday, Jan. 5, falling to Ottawa by a final of 44-31.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Osawatomie wrestlers place eighth at Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS — The Osawatomie Trojans had four wrestlers place in the top four of their weight classifications in the Bonner Springs Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Trojans posted 73 points, placing eighth in the team standings.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
republic-online.com

PHS grad receives Patriot Award from PGA

LOS ANGELES — When Jim Dennerline graduated from Paola High School in 1969, the Vietnam War was still raging overseas and impacting the lives of countless young Americans being called into service. Jim qualified for a student deferment because he got a golf scholarship to attend the University of...
PAOLA, KS
WIBW

Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Paola family rebuilding after devastating fire

PAOLA — One year after watching her Paola home go up in flames, taking with it a cherished pet and a lifetime of memories, Jennifer Morris and her family are choosing to build a new life and make new memories on the same lot in Heatherwood Estates. Jennifer said...
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Alfred "Fred" J. Podsednik

Alfred "Fred" J. Podsednik, 85, was born August 8, 1937, to Alfred W. and Francis A. (Rozkydel) Podsednik in Hoen, Texas and died January 9, 2023, in Olathe, KS, of cardiac arrest. Fred served in the U.S. Marine Corp as a jet mechanic, with a tour of duty on the...
OLATHE, KS
republic-online.com

Retirement reception planned for Teresa Reeves

The public is invited to attend a retirement reception for longtime county Planning and Zoning Director Teresa Reeves on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The reception for Reeves will begin following the County Commission’s 1 p.m. meeting in the commission chambers, located on the first floor of the Miami County Administration Building, 201 S. Pearl St., Paola.
PAOLA, KS
KSNT News

I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
TOPEKA, KS
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 13, 2023

Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
MURRAY, KY
WIBW

5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Mary Elwood

Mary Elwood, 84, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Elwood, her parents Bryan and Elizabeth (Harrison) Robbins, and brother Bob Robbins.
LENEXA, KS

