ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

BBC Promotes Syeda Irtizaali as Editor for Unscripted Commissioning

Syeda Irtizaali, portfolio editor for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, has been promoted as editor for unscripted commissioning. Most recently, Irtizaali developed and oversaw smash hit “The Traitors” for BBC Entertainment. More from Variety. 'I'm 100% Faithful, You've Got to Believe Me!': 'The Traitors'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy