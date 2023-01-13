Read full article on original website
BBC Promotes Syeda Irtizaali as Editor for Unscripted Commissioning
Syeda Irtizaali, portfolio editor for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, has been promoted as editor for unscripted commissioning. Most recently, Irtizaali developed and oversaw smash hit “The Traitors” for BBC Entertainment. More from Variety. 'I'm 100% Faithful, You've Got to Believe Me!': 'The Traitors'...
‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single, With Eight Weeks on Top
“Anti-Hero” has officially become Taylor Swift’s biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, “Blank Space,” managed back in 2014-15.
