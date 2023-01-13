Read full article on original website
Federal Grant of $3M awarded to WWCC for Healthcare Expansion
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On January 5 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the decision of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to award Western Wyoming Community College (Western) a $3 million grant to help diversify the economy of Southwest Wyoming by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce. The EDA’s investments will be matched with more than $5 million in state and local funds.
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 17, 2023
WYOMING — Moderate and high road weather impacts returning to Wyoming over the course of today through early Thursday. A moist Pacific storm produces areas of light snow and snow showers during the day today. Moderate to some heavy snow is likely for southern I-25 and eastern I-80 tonight...
Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
