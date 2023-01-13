ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks.

Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police.

Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white woman.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Weymouth Police.

