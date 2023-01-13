Read full article on original website
WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. The following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 9–13: Shavers Fork (lower rail stocking from Bowden to Bemis; High Falls) Shavers Fork (lower section) Shavers Fork (upper rail stocking Cheat Bridge...
W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
Legislature considers bringing back death penalty in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill that proposes bringing back the death penalty in West Virginia was introduced in the House of Delegates. HB 2555 would bring back capital punishment in some first-degree murder cases. According to the bill’s text, those certain cases would include if the victim was a...
W.Va. House passes bill to cut personal income tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday that proposes a cut to the personal income tax by 50%. House Bill 2528 passed by a wide margin of 95-2. Three house members were absent during the voting. Delegates Evan Hansen and John Williams, who...
W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest. Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with...
First Hope Scholarship payments made to student accounts
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first-ever Hope Scholarship payments have been made to student accounts and can now be used to pay for authorized educational services, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. “This is a great day for school choice in West Virginia,” said Treasurer Moore. “After a tumultuous year...
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge on Tuesday handed down three life sentences for a teen convicted of killing four family members in December of 2020. In December of 2022, Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges, which included three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Task force confiscates nearly $100k worth of narcotics
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Raleigh County drug & violent crime task force executed four search warrants Tuesday morning. Three at the Wilbrian apartments in Beckley and another at a home in the six thousand block of Robert C Byrd Drive in Bradley. The unit says officers found more...
Tougher laws considered for recovery homes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you rent a home, state law guarantees that a landlord cannot evict you without a court order. West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, believes those in drug recovery deserve the same protection, a guarantee he says could also help neighbors. “If a person...
Turnpike travel plazas continue to have services during rebuild
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Travelers will still be able to stop, take a break, and pick up items for the road when the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike shut down next month for a series of complete renovations. The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas will...
Mild, cloudy Monday, rain chances later this week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly weekend, today will start the workweek with mild, cloudy conditions. Those mild temperatures will last later this week, but as for how long they last, and what rain chances are like, find out in the video above!. Yesterday ended the weekend on a...
