MBTA police: Man asked for directions at Green Line station, got punched in the face

By Heather Alterisio
 3 days ago

The incident took place Wednesday around 5 p.m. at Boylston station.

MBTA Transit Police are investigating after a man was allegedly punched in the face for asking another commuter for help finding his way this week.

The incident took place Wednesday around 5 p.m. The Green Line rider reportedly asked another man for directions at the Boylston station, which seemed to anger the person, police said.

Instead of answering his question, the fellow commuter struck the victim in the face with his fist and jumped on the T, fleeing the area, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

