Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Look: NFL Quarterback's Wife Shocked By Punishment News
The NFL is taking some heat for its surprising fine of Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Detroit's running back was hit with an $18,000 fine for his sensual celebration, with Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker was fined just $13,000 for shoving a Lions trainer. It's a bit puzzling, to say the ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight
Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision
What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals 1 Situation He Won't Be A Part Of
Aaron Rodgers made his first public appearance since the Green Bay Packers season came to an end on Jan. 8. They were facing a win-and-in scenario against the Detroit Lions but failed to beat them after leading for most of the game. That has led to more speculation about whether Rodgers will ...
Rob Gronkowski Would Be Shocked If Tom Brady Plays For 1 Team
Tom Brady's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires this offseason, and the legendary quarterback is reportedly considering all options. One option that his former teammate Rob Gronkowski doesn't expect Brady to pursue is a return to the New England Patriots, he told Travis and Jason ...
Adam Thielen's wife posts on Instagram that time in MN could be over
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs by a score of 31-24. With that loss comes the end of the Vikings’ season and many questions about some of the players and staff on the team. One of those players is wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs
When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider
In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Latest On His Career Decision
Following the Packers' regular-season finale against the Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers talked about his future in the NFL. He made it clear that he was unsure if he'd return for the 2023 season. "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of ...
Yardbarker
Packers GM address future of LT David Bakhtiari
Will David Bakhtiari return to the Packers in 2023?. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst recently spoke with USA Today and delved into several topics, including the questions surrounding the future of the club’s franchise left tackle. “I would hope so,” Gutekunst told USA Today about Bakhtiari’s potential Green...
Look: NFL World Feeling Bad For Tom Brady, Gisele
The off-the-field hits keep coming for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Earlier this month, reports showed that Brady and Gisele are likely to get nothing from the disastrous FTX collapse. Brady and Gisele were reportedly major shareholders in the operation. "Billionaire New England Patriots owner ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady rumors: Latest news, updates on potential 2023 landing spots if he leaves Buccaneers
The last time Tom Brady was a free agent, it led to some entertaining storylines, months of speculation and a question of a certain "MFer." With Brady set to hit free agency again, the rumor mill has begun to churn. Will Brady end up back with the Bucs or will the quarterback chase greener pastures once again beyond the Bay?
Packers Reporter Predicts Mike McCarthy's Kicker Decision
Dallas Cowboys Mike McCarthy faces a kicking dilemma leading up to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. Brett Maher, who had made all but six extra points throughout his four-year career, missed four point-after tries in Monday's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay ...
Comments / 1