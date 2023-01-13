Read full article on original website
Fix the roads
We’re paying increased gas taxes in El Dorado County (for) maintenance. Smith Flat Road at Broadway currently has potholes the size of the Grand Canyon. In addition, seven-plus trees are leaning at a 45-degree (angle), which create a safety and road hazard. Why do wee need a city arborist’s permission to eliminate these road hazards today? The Placerville mayor should reevaluate this.
Day Hiker: Confluence Trail
The underrated Confluence Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area hosts a stone perch perfect for watching the north and middle forks of the American River collide and continue as one toward Folsom and beyond. A large Native American grinding rock sits just behind this point. I can only imagine people sharing stories and using this location to grind acorns while enjoying the river and the canyon it flows through.
Snow and ice causes school closures, power outages in El Dorado County community
CAMINO, Calif. — Heavy snow and ice caused school closures and power outages in the Camino area of El Dorado County. "I was actually surprised at how much snow we got in such a short period of time," said Derick Page, who has lived in the area for about 10 years.
Flood pumps pushing maximum capacity as officials look for funds to replace them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homeowners could see an increase on their bills as Reclamation District 1000 launches Proposition 218 to make improvements. The district is currently pumping out the canals to make sure there isn’t any flooding. “We have been pumping pretty consistently since the first of the year...
El Dorado County: Road undermined about 6-8 ft., and drivers are removing the closure signs.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades. "We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves...
A look at tornado damage aftermath near Herald area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service confirmed anEF-0 tornado briefly touched down east of Herald in Sacramento County on Saturday. The weak tornado caused damage to three homes along Kirkwood Street after touching down for approximately two minutes with winds peaking 80 mph. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
Navigation center delayed
El Dorado County will have to wait a couple more weeks before opening its temporary homeless navigation center/shelter in Placerville. County leaders now expect the old juvenile hall site at 299 Fair Lane to be ready by the beginning of February once a memorandum of understanding has been finalized between the homelessness solutions nonprofit Volunteers of America and El Dorado County, according to county spokeswoman Carla Hass. It was originally anticipated the facility would open mid-January.
More snow not stopping mountain travelers
POLLOCK PINES - In the Sierra, all this snow is a welcome sight."It's actually pretty nice," said one driver. "Haven't seen this in a while. It's good to see it and be back here in the snow."For some, it hasn't been the best time."We don't love it," another driver from San Jose admits. "We don't love it but we're surviving."Those that are local to the foothills and Sierra aren't fazed a bit. "Not a big deal," says David, a Pollock Pines resident of 22 years. "I'm from the Midwest -- we got a whole lot worse conditions than this."While others are...
Sierra residents digging out from historic, early snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow in the Sierra is a common and welcome part of living above 5,000 ft. The series of storms hammering California has literally buried portions of homes and locals have to dig out just to get in. Cold storms started early and often, and...
Super slow-going on Highway 50 as snow blanketed Sierra and Foothills on Monday
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Highway 50 through El Dorado County proved to be slow and dangerous to drive on Monday. The highway in both directions was packed with snow and peppered with icy spots. Snow in the Foothills and up to higher elevations made for a long drive home...
Minden precipitation breaks 114-year-old record
Six inches of snow containing .42 inches of moisture put Minden over the top for the wettest January on record with 8.05 inches. That toppled a 7.9-inch record set in 1909, which was recorded just three years after records started being kept in the newly formed town. A trained weather...
Heavy snow in Placer County raises safety concerns for residents and businesses
Snow buildup puts roofs, propane tanks, gas lines and ventilation systems at higher risk. Tahoe City, Calif. – With the potential for snow buildup on buildings and systems, Placer County public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses in the Sierra Nevada to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
More than a dozen homes uninhabitable after major flooding in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Calaveras County, like much of California, is seeing substantial damage after weeks of strong rain and winds. Most of it can be seen in Valley Springs, a community of about 3,600. At Cosgrove Creek, the usually 25-foot-wide body of water expanded to about 150 feet...
Tahoe homeowners, businesses urged to monitor snow loads, propane tanks, gas lines
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — How much snow is too much for Lake Tahoe homeowners?. With yet another winter storm dumping feet of snow at Tahoe, public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
Folsom Lake 'doing well' as inflow, level rises
Once again, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Sacramento region this past week, bringing record rainfall, wind and plenty of damage and distress throughout the county and beyond to the point that President Biden approved a declaration for several California counties to be included in a national disaster emergency status.
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
Grass Valley head-on crash leaves one dead, one with major injuries: CHP
(KTXL) — A two-vehicle head-on crash left one person dead and one person with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley. — Video Above: Crews work to prevent rockslides, debris flows in Northern California According to CHP, the crash occurred in the area of state Route 49 and La Barr Meadows Road […]
EDH cityhood advocates aiming for the ballot
” … we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in today’s money to get millions of dollars every year forever.” — Lewis Hampton, El Dorado Hills resident. The prospect of El Dorado Hills’ incorporation is once again being promoted as several factors spur cityhood advocates into action, including the prospect of Costco and Parker Development’s plans for the defunct golf course.
