El Dorado County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Fix the roads

We’re paying increased gas taxes in El Dorado County (for) maintenance. Smith Flat Road at Broadway currently has potholes the size of the Grand Canyon. In addition, seven-plus trees are leaning at a 45-degree (angle), which create a safety and road hazard. Why do wee need a city arborist’s permission to eliminate these road hazards today? The Placerville mayor should reevaluate this.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Day Hiker: Confluence Trail

The underrated Confluence Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area hosts a stone perch perfect for watching the north and middle forks of the American River collide and continue as one toward Folsom and beyond. A large Native American grinding rock sits just behind this point. I can only imagine people sharing stories and using this location to grind acorns while enjoying the river and the canyon it flows through.
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Navigation center delayed

El Dorado County will have to wait a couple more weeks before opening its temporary homeless navigation center/shelter in Placerville. County leaders now expect the old juvenile hall site at 299 Fair Lane to be ready by the beginning of February once a memorandum of understanding has been finalized between the homelessness solutions nonprofit Volunteers of America and El Dorado County, according to county spokeswoman Carla Hass. It was originally anticipated the facility would open mid-January.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

More snow not stopping mountain travelers

POLLOCK PINES - In the Sierra, all this snow is a welcome sight."It's actually pretty nice," said one driver. "Haven't seen this in a while. It's good to see it and be back here in the snow."For some, it hasn't been the best time."We don't love it," another driver from San Jose admits. "We don't love it but we're surviving."Those that are local to the foothills and Sierra aren't fazed a bit. "Not a big deal," says David, a Pollock Pines resident of 22 years. "I'm from the Midwest -- we got a whole lot worse conditions than this."While others are...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Record-Courier

Minden precipitation breaks 114-year-old record

Six inches of snow containing .42 inches of moisture put Minden over the top for the wettest January on record with 8.05 inches. That toppled a 7.9-inch record set in 1909, which was recorded just three years after records started being kept in the newly formed town. A trained weather...
MINDEN, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Heavy snow in Placer County raises safety concerns for residents and businesses

Snow buildup puts roofs, propane tanks, gas lines and ventilation systems at higher risk. Tahoe City, Calif. – With the potential for snow buildup on buildings and systems, Placer County public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses in the Sierra Nevada to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts

Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Lake 'doing well' as inflow, level rises

Once again, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Sacramento region this past week, bringing record rainfall, wind and plenty of damage and distress throughout the county and beyond to the point that President Biden approved a declaration for several California counties to be included in a national disaster emergency status.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
Mountain Democrat

EDH cityhood advocates aiming for the ballot

” … we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in today’s money to get millions of dollars every year forever.” — Lewis Hampton, El Dorado Hills resident. The prospect of El Dorado Hills’ incorporation is once again being promoted as several factors spur cityhood advocates into action, including the prospect of Costco and Parker Development’s plans for the defunct golf course.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

