Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
‘Today’ Fans Slam Savannah Guthrie For ‘Rude’ Behavior Toward A-List Guest On Live TV
On Dec. 16, Janet Jackson, 56, appeared on the breakfast show and chatted with Savannah Guthrie as well as Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, and Carson Daly. But, Savannah and her co-hosts were criticized for how they treated the singer-songwriter on the show. For some reason, Janet was made to stand up throughout her interview while the hosts all sat on stools.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'
Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”
Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
Carrie Underwood Blows Fans Away While Performing In A Red Gown Amidst Major Announcement
We will never tire of seeing our favorite A-listers in their festive outfits; and the one Carrie Underwood wore in an Instagram video she shared on December 14th of herself singing her highly-catchy “Favorite Time Of Year” song is still living rent-free in our minds!. Carrie Stuns In...
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
iheart.com
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Country Singer & Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Has Passed Away At 31
Some heartbreaking news coming from the American Idol world today. Former Idol contestant and country artist CJ Harris passed away from a heart attack last night in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was only 31-years-old. According to TMZ, Harris was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but didn’t...
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport
Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes + the Internet Erupts [Pictures]
Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (Jan. 9) have gone viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead...
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
