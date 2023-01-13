ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.9 KICK FM

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
shefinds

‘Today’ Fans Slam Savannah Guthrie For ‘Rude’ Behavior Toward A-List Guest On Live TV

On Dec. 16, Janet Jackson, 56, appeared on the breakfast show and chatted with Savannah Guthrie as well as Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, and Carson Daly. But, Savannah and her co-hosts were criticized for how they treated the singer-songwriter on the show. For some reason, Janet was made to stand up throughout her interview while the hosts all sat on stools.
shefinds

Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'

Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport

Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy