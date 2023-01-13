ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot At Least $940 Million

Another major jackpot is up for grabs tonight in the Mega Millions lottery game. The current Mega Millions jackpot is at least $940 million with a drawing set for Friday night. The prize is the sixth largest in U.S. history. This is only two months after a player in California...
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
