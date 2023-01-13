Read full article on original website
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1 billion after no winning ticket sold
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.1 billion after no winning tickets were sold for Friday night's $940 million drawing, Mega Millions announced early Saturday morning. The next drawing will take place Tuesday night. Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball...
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $1.1 Million Jackpot?
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $1.1 billion.
iheart.com
Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot At Least $940 Million
Another major jackpot is up for grabs tonight in the Mega Millions lottery game. The current Mega Millions jackpot is at least $940 million with a drawing set for Friday night. The prize is the sixth largest in U.S. history. This is only two months after a player in California...
With Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion, lottery players share what they'd do with big prize
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca spoke with people buying lottery tickets at a gas station in Dallas about what they'd do if they won.
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn Friday Night
The highly anticipated winning numbers for the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions were drawn on Friday night.
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Record-Breaking $1 Billion: Your Chance to Become a Billionaire in Just One Draw!
The Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday has reached a record-breaking jackpot of over $1 billion, making it the third-largest prize in the game's history and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. This has led to a surge in ticket sales.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
Mega Millions Soars To $1.3 Billion! Here’s How Texas Residents Can Buy Tickets Online
There was no winner last night for the Mega Millions Jackpot which has grown to over a billion dollars. With no one having winners after last night's drawing the jackpot is now up to $1.35 billion. The estimated cash payout is $707.9 million. The next drawing will be Friday, January 13th.
