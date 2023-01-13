Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Traffic stop leads to drug charge in Canton
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual is facing a misdemeanor drug charge following a traffic stop on Sunday morning, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 41-year-old Carlton Thurston III, of Canton, was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine during the traffic stop. Thurston was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
wwnytv.com
Man who attacked neighbor with baseball bat draws prison term
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Alexandria Bay man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in state prison for assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat. Patrick Belden was found guilty of burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and criminal mischief after a trial last November. Belden was...
informnny.com
Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
cnyhomepage.com
Update: 17 Y/O Suspect in Custody for Two Burglary/Sexual Assaults in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We previously told you about the two incidents that occurred on the evening of January 14th on South Street and Hilton Ave. in Utica. And on January 17th, the 17-year-old suspect was arraigned in family court and charged with a multitude of crimes. The suspect...
cnyhomepage.com
Grand Jury indicts man for murder in Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR.WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Grand Jury has indicted a Utica man in connection to a fatal shooting in East Utica in December 2022. James Ware, 28 years old of Utica, was indicted on one count of Second Degree Murder and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
wwnytv.com
3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
wwnytv.com
Father who lied about son’s death admits to crimes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A father who lied to co-workers and friends that his four year old son had died of leukemia pleaded guilty to grand larceny Wednesday in Jefferson County Court. Kaleb Stevens, who was 30 when he was arrested last October, pleaded to two counts of grand...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash
RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
wwnytv.com
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
cnycentral.com
Man, 60, killed after UTV pins him underneath following roll-over in Oswego County
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a UTV rollover crash on Monday evening in the town of Richland, Oswego County. The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. near Bishop Road, troopers said. James Potter, 60, of Mannsville, Jefferson County was backing his UTV on an off-road...
wwnytv.com
From booking to brewing: Lowville couple seeks grant to turn old village jail into coffee roastery
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville couple is up for a state grant to redo a village building that once housed a jail. They want to expand their coffee roasting business, Tug Hill Artisan Roasters. Renovations are underway, and the historic building is getting quite a facelift. Scott and...
wwnytv.com
Ronald D. Monnat, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald D. Monnat, 74, Watertown, retired business manager with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union #73, Oswego, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18th, 2023, with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time...
wwnytv.com
Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Newman Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY. Born on July 28, 1935 in Norwalk, CT, she was a daughter of Harry and Dorothy Kennedy Currie. She graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School, Fairfield, CT.
wwnytv.com
Susan M. Newman, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Newman, 76, of S. Hamilton St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4:00-6:00pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Sue was born on January 17, 1946 to the...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
wwnytv.com
Marjorie K. Slate, 91, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie K. Slate, 91, of CR-192, passed away, Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on June 19, 1931 in Theresa, NY, she was a daughter of Everette and Julia Harris Thornton and she was a 1950 graduate of Redwood High School.
wwnytv.com
Frank Tocco, 83, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Frank Tocco, 83, of Ogdensburg, NY died on December 18, 2022 in Carthage, NY. Per his request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Frank was born April 16, 1939 in Terrasini, Sicily the son of Guiseppe...
wwnytv.com
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words. Tammy Higby has spoken to 7 News several times about her living situation. From living at the Hotis Motel, was condemned, to getting help from the now-closed temporary homeless shelter on...
wwnytv.com
‘Progress has been made’ in battling homelessness in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Those in charge of battling homelessness have changed up their plan of attack, and say progress is being made. To help the homeless, officials had to pick and choose, between a warming center at the State Street Salvation Army, or a housing facility on Pine Street, also in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Jenna L. Bromley, 23, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jenna L. Bromley, age 23, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.
