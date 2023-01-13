RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO