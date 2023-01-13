Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (hip) out again for Warriors Monday
The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala (hip) for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Iguodala will miss his second straight game as he deals with a hip injury. The veteran has averaged 14 minutes per game in his three appearances with the Warriors so far this season.
Kings And Lakers Injury Reports
The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Caris LeVert for injured Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert will start at shooting guard after Donovan Mitchell was held out with a groin injury. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 31.8 FanDuel points. LeVert's projection includes 17.2 points, 4.5...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) available on Thursday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Boston after sitting out Monday's game. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Celtics. Thompson's Thursday projection includes 19.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) available for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Bogdanovic has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Thursday's clash with the Bulls. Our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Chicago. Bogdanovic's Thursday projection includes 20.2...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) active for Mavericks on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dondic (ankle) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, Doncic will make his return to the court. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 60.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (hip) questionable for Suns' Thursday matchup
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Paul appears closer to a potential return from his five game absence with hip soreness after he participated in a full practice on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Nets' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, Landry Shamet should see more minutes if Paul is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock coming off Dallas' bench on Wednesday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Atlanta Hawks. Bullock will return to a bench role after Dorian Finney-Smith was named the Mavericks' starter. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked tenth in opposing true shooting percentage, Bullock's FanDuel salary stands at $4,300.
numberfire.com
Bradley Beal (hamstring) officially available for Wizards on Wednesday
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is officially available for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Beal has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play on Wednesday for the first time since January 3rd. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Knicks. Corey Kispert could return to the bench with Beal active on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out again for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kennard continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Jazz. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) available on Wednesday
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Markkanen has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Clippers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Markkanen's Wednesday projection includes 20.6 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) probable for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray is dealing with foot and ankle inflammation and is probable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against the Timberwolves. Murray's Wednesday projection includes 19.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger, hand) doubtful on Wednesday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (finger, hand) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is progressing in his recovery from hand and fingers injuries that has sidelined him since December 23rd. He is doubtful to face Minnesota, but is getting closer to a return. He was expected to miss at least four weeks.
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Kispert will come off the bench after Bradley Beal was announced as Washington's starter. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.0 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 7.1 points, 2.4...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry starting on Tuesday for inactive Kyrie Irving (groin)
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was held out with groin soreness. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
numberfire.com
Houston's Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) remains out on Wednesday
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight game with a left foot contusion. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to play an increased role versus a Charlotte team ranked 27th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Mavericks list Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) as questionable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After a full practice on Tuesday, Finney-Smith appears closer to a potential return from his extended absence with a right adductor strain. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more minutes if Finney-Smith is inactive.
