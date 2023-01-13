Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is officially available for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Beal has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play on Wednesday for the first time since January 3rd. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Knicks. Corey Kispert could return to the bench with Beal active on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO