SC man sentenced for role in Myrtle Beach double homicide

A Sumter County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for his role in a double homicide in Myrtle Beach, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office.

Tyrese Dashawn Lighty, 24, of Rembert, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the killing of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods, James Stanko, assistant solicitor, said in a press release.

Hemingway and Woods were killed, and five others were injured, in a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 12, 2020.

Lighty had testified in December against two other men, who were charged in the case, according to the press release.

Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter had both been charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault after the shooting. They were found not guilty in a December trial.

Another man, Lonnell Duckett, faces eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder in connection to the killings.