OCHEYEDAN—A 33-year-old Urbandale man was cited Monday, Jan. 16, on a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident that occurred in Ocheyedan. The citing of Samuel F. Agyemang stemmed from him allegedly assaulting another man with a box cutter, causing serious injuries to the other man’s head, and biting two of the other man’s fingers, causing them to bleed on Dec. 10, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

URBANDALE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO