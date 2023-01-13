Read full article on original website
Inwood woman arrested for meth and more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 45-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a drug paraphernalia and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Trish Lee Waagmeester stemmed...
Rock Valley man jailed on assault warrant
ROCK VALLEY—A 39-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, on a Sioux County warrant for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Joshua Eldon Uhl stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred about 7:10 p.m. Christmas Day, according to Rock Valley Police Department. A...
Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Storm Lake man arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to transfer title on a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Sibley driver arrested for OWI in Sibley
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 10:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Isauro Coyotzin Castro stemmed from the stop of on 2005 Ford Expedition...
Hull teen arrested for punching another
BOYDEN—A 19-year-old Hull resident was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Boyden on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, unlawful possession of license or identification card forms, and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Luz Adriana Zapata stemmed from her...
Two George men arrested for public intox
GEORGE—Two George men were arrested about 11:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of public intoxication. The arrests of 21-year-old Cheiner Santier and 22-year-old Jessy Neth stemmed from an investigation of a 911 call from 219 E. Iowa Ave., Neth’s address, in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
George woman jailed on second OWI charge
GEORGE—A 41-year-old George woman was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Loralye Christabeth Jen Wibben stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford Expedition on the 300 block of Michigan Avenue in George for not having a visible license plate, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Collision results in third charge of OWI
LITTLE ROCK—A 60-year-old Lakefield, MN, man was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, near Little Rock on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Ted Allen Pohlman stemmed from...
Urbandale man cited for willful injury
OCHEYEDAN—A 33-year-old Urbandale man was cited Monday, Jan. 16, on a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident that occurred in Ocheyedan. The citing of Samuel F. Agyemang stemmed from him allegedly assaulting another man with a box cutter, causing serious injuries to the other man’s head, and biting two of the other man’s fingers, causing them to bleed on Dec. 10, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Hull man arrested for domestic assault
HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
One injured in rear-end crash near Hull
HULL—One person was injured when a car rear-ended another about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Highway 18, three miles east of Hull. Twenty-three-year-old Austin John Roemeling of Boyden was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year-old Cambrie Krikke of Sanborn, who had slowed for turning vehicle traffic, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Man Arrested For Murder In Sioux City
Sioux City — A Sioux City man is jailed in the weekend shooting death of a woman on the city’s north side. Police say 23-year-old Austyn Self is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. Police Sergeant Tom Gill says officers were dispatched to a house around 9:40 p.m. Saturday during a 911 call where a woman was pleading for help.
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN NORTHSIDE STABBING
A REMSEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO...
Suspect allegedly found in someone else’s car after stabbing in Sioux City, police say
Police say that the victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries after the incident occurred near Floyd Boulevard on Saturday morning.
