Woman Who Shamed Her Mom for How She Cleaned Her Table Was Roasted by a Microbiologist

By Isabell Rivera
 5 days ago

You've probably heard your mother say, "mother knows best," only to prove her wrong, that this is not the case anymore, right? And then you come across some cleaning hacks , such as using vinegar, baking soda, or lemons, and for some reason, this seems vaguely familiar. That's because your mom has been using it since the '50s, probably.

The owner of the TikTok account @notlikemymother had a bit of a similar dilemma until a professional scientist put her back in her place. And that, yes, in fact, her mom knows best. Let's see what happens!

@notlikemymother

Got my ass roasted by an expert today. 🫡 pretty sure I have 1,000 more questions for this #microbiologist I’m gonna go contemplate my life RN. And call my Mom. #momma #youwererightmom #lmao #imsomature #cleantok #hoarder #recovery

♬ original sound - Notlikemymother

Hilarious!

I mean, I am a germaphobe and I also like to disinfect everything, and the kitchen table especially. I don't see anything wrong with that.

However, since the scientist doesn't explain why spraying your wooden kitchen table with a disinfecting agent is a bad idea, people will probably still use it.

I'd assume, it's bad because wood is porous. So the agent will seep into it, and there is a higher chance it will contaminate your food, especially if it's unfinished wood.

If you want to follow your mom's design, make sure to use a clean rag or sponge all the time, also vinegar is safe and works as a disinfecting agent.

She does have a good point, though, don't believe everything you see on TikTok.

People on TikTok were also confused about why sanitizing- or disinfecting agents are bad for the kitchen table and are still waiting on some answers.

TikToker @timeforbroccoli commented,

"Acknowledging making a mistake is definitely not like my mother."

So relatable. It's a tough subject.

And TikToker @.melbatoasts chimed in,

"But our Mothers are still using the same sponge from 1997."

Hilarious! But also somewhat accurate. My mother still has condiments in her fridge, that are not being produced anymore!

Another TikToker (@europeanguyy) suggested,

"Use 70% alcohol. It's food safe, it evaporates pretty quickly."

That works too.

Comments / 1

S...
2d ago

I grab my cleaning spray and a paper towel spray and wipe. i dont give a damn if germs are left behind i just want the visible junk removed.

Reply
2
