Ohio State named Dr. Peter Mohler interim executive vice president of research, innovation and knowledge, according to a Tuesday news release. Mohler currently serves as vice president of research at the university and chief scientific officer at the Wexner Medical Center of Ohio State. According to the medical center’s website, Mohler’s research focuses on “underlying abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure in children and young adults” and designs therapies for them.

1 DAY AGO