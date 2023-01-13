Read full article on original website
Mohler to serve as interim executive vice president of research, innovation and knowledge
Ohio State named Dr. Peter Mohler interim executive vice president of research, innovation and knowledge, according to a Tuesday news release. Mohler currently serves as vice president of research at the university and chief scientific officer at the Wexner Medical Center of Ohio State. According to the medical center’s website, Mohler’s research focuses on “underlying abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure in children and young adults” and designs therapies for them.
President Johnson’s resignation: A look into Ohio State’s Board of Trustees
The Ohio State community was left without answers after University President Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation Nov. 29. Reports claimed Johnson’s resignation came after she was told to step down by Ohio State’s Board of Trustees following concerns raised by staff members. The Lantern is still investigating.
