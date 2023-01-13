Read full article on original website
PowerWash Simulator - Switch and PlayStation Release Date and Tomb Raider Special Pack Trailer
PowerWash Simulator will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2023. Additionally, the Tomb Raider free special pack will be available on all platforms on January 31. Watch the new trailer and get ready to clean up Lara Croft's manor in the Tomb Raider special pack.
Genshin Impact - Official Collected Miscellany: 'Alhaitham: Profound Reasoning' Trailer
Get a deep dive into the scribe Alhaitham in this latest trailer for the RPG Geshin Impact. Check it out to learn more about the character, including a breakdown of his combat abilities and skills, like his exploration talent, normal attack, elemental skill, and more.
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Stellaris' First Contact story pack. First Contact offers a set of new origins and mechanics that give players the chance to tell stories about their civilizations’ early encounters with visitors from the stars — ones that may not have come in peace.
Halo Infinite Custom Game Mario Kart Double Dash DK Mountain Gameplay
An awesome recreation of a fan favorite track, DK Mountain, from Mario Kart Double Dash. Custom map amd game mode created by Twitter users Its_L010 and Ludi_HT.
Surviving the Abyss - Official Early Access Release Trailer
Surviving the Abyss is available now on Steam Early Access. Get another look at this base-building survival game in this latest trailer and learn about your objectives, including expanding your base, securing resources, and more. In Surviving the Abyss, take full operational authority of your deep-sea research facility and perfect...
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame - Official Console Launch Trailer
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is an exploration, base-building, and turn-based strategy game with a rogue-lite twist. Players will choose their battles, paths, and skills as they explore a world ravaged by war. Gather and manage your army of beasts, collect resources and expand your city. The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch this year.
Walkthrough (Key Quests)
This walkthrough covers story quests in Monster Hunter Rise that begin with Village Key Quests but then switch over to Multiplayer Hub Key Quests. The sections for IGN's walkthrough and strategy guide are below -- and note that this Monster Hunter Rise walkthrough works for the original Nintendo Switch and PC versions as well as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S versions that launched in January 2023.
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer
In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
Microsoft Xbox Retail Box Leaked in China Showcasing Starfield; Sparks Speculation About the Release of the Bethesda Title
It's 2023, which means Starfield is right around the corner. After several delays and waiting, Xbox has confirmed that the long-awaited space RPG title will make its way this year. However, we have yet to hear any details about the title's release date. It seemed like the game will be...
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time
The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
Hydrofoil Generation - Official Announcement Trailer
Hydrofoil Generation is a realistic sailing and foiling simulator game. Keep your boat flying as high as possible to maximize speed but not so high to risk coming down with a splash or worse, as capsizing is just around the corner. Deal with changing winds, different sea conditions, currents, and up to 10 opponents in fierce multiplayer races. Hydrofoil Generation is releasing in early 2023 for PC.
The Crew 2 - Official Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush Trailer
The Crew 2 brings a new episode where racers will face the snowstorm to try and become the undisputed winner of the No Rules Race. Discover a high-stakes, high-reward underground race from San Francisco to the edge of the Rockies, with surprises at every corner. Unlock new vehicles, events, and challenges to conquer the blizzard. The Crew 2 Blizzard Rush Season 7 Episode 2 is available now.
Diamond Select Toys Reveals Amazingly Detailed Moon Knight Mini Bust
Diamond Select Toys' Legends in 3 Dimensions line is undoubtedly one of the best value propositions in the collecting world, offering detailed 1:2 scale busts of iconic Marvel, Star Wars and other movie characters at relatively low prices. Now Moon Knight fans can rejoice, because the Fist of Khonshu is joining the Legends in 3D lineup.
Sims 4 Bathroom Clutter Kit Release Date and Details
Everyone loves a nice, "lived-in" looking aesthetic, and thanks to the newest content update for The Sims 4, you have even more clutter to choose from! The Bathroom Clutter Kit will add dozens of new CAS items to The Sims 4 so you can add tons of new personalized details to your bathroom builds.
Sims 4 Simtimates Collection Kit Release Date and Details
Get ready to say "woohoo"... a new collection of intimate clothing selections has made its way into The Sims 4 with the Simtimates Collection Kit. Dress your Sims up in intimate looks, ranging from bodysuits, boxers, underwear, bra sets and more. On this page of IGN's The Sims 4 wiki...
Everything We Know About Hogwarts Legacy
With Hogwarts Legacy fast approaching, we’ve created a breakdown to give you all the details for this upcoming game including the release date, story implications, and how the dueling works. Hogwarts Legacy is set in the legendary School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but in a time period not seen...
Dead Island 2 - Official 'Meet the Slayers: Jacob' Trailer
Meet Jacob, one of the slayers available in Dead Island 2. Check out the trailer to learn about the character, including where they're from, innate skills, and more. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition Will Reportedly Release on Epic Games Store on January 19
Recently we were informed that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition is scheduled to arrive on Steam and Epic Games Store. This was understood due to the changes that were found on the Steam backend as players were able to find SteamDB updates for the game. Now a new revelation has appeared and many players will be excited about it.
Polite Society - Official Trailer
A merry mash up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment, and bold action, Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.
