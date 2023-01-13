ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details

IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN

Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack - Official Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Stellaris' First Contact story pack. First Contact offers a set of new origins and mechanics that give players the chance to tell stories about their civilizations’ early encounters with visitors from the stars — ones that may not have come in peace.
IGN

Surviving the Abyss - Official Early Access Release Trailer

Surviving the Abyss is available now on Steam Early Access. Get another look at this base-building survival game in this latest trailer and learn about your objectives, including expanding your base, securing resources, and more. In Surviving the Abyss, take full operational authority of your deep-sea research facility and perfect...
IGN

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame - Official Console Launch Trailer

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is an exploration, base-building, and turn-based strategy game with a rogue-lite twist. Players will choose their battles, paths, and skills as they explore a world ravaged by war. Gather and manage your army of beasts, collect resources and expand your city. The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch this year.
IGN

Walkthrough (Key Quests)

This walkthrough covers story quests in Monster Hunter Rise that begin with Village Key Quests but then switch over to Multiplayer Hub Key Quests. The sections for IGN's walkthrough and strategy guide are below -- and note that this Monster Hunter Rise walkthrough works for the original Nintendo Switch and PC versions as well as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S versions that launched in January 2023.
IGN

Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer

In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
IGN

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time

The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
IGN

Hydrofoil Generation - Official Announcement Trailer

Hydrofoil Generation is a realistic sailing and foiling simulator game. Keep your boat flying as high as possible to maximize speed but not so high to risk coming down with a splash or worse, as capsizing is just around the corner. Deal with changing winds, different sea conditions, currents, and up to 10 opponents in fierce multiplayer races. Hydrofoil Generation is releasing in early 2023 for PC.
IGN

The Crew 2 - Official Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush Trailer

The Crew 2 brings a new episode where racers will face the snowstorm to try and become the undisputed winner of the No Rules Race. Discover a high-stakes, high-reward underground race from San Francisco to the edge of the Rockies, with surprises at every corner. Unlock new vehicles, events, and challenges to conquer the blizzard. The Crew 2 Blizzard Rush Season 7 Episode 2 is available now.
IGN

Diamond Select Toys Reveals Amazingly Detailed Moon Knight Mini Bust

Diamond Select Toys' Legends in 3 Dimensions line is undoubtedly one of the best value propositions in the collecting world, offering detailed 1:2 scale busts of iconic Marvel, Star Wars and other movie characters at relatively low prices. Now Moon Knight fans can rejoice, because the Fist of Khonshu is joining the Legends in 3D lineup.
IGN

Sims 4 Bathroom Clutter Kit Release Date and Details

Everyone loves a nice, "lived-in" looking aesthetic, and thanks to the newest content update for The Sims 4, you have even more clutter to choose from! The Bathroom Clutter Kit will add dozens of new CAS items to The Sims 4 so you can add tons of new personalized details to your bathroom builds.
IGN

Sims 4 Simtimates Collection Kit Release Date and Details

Get ready to say "woohoo"... a new collection of intimate clothing selections has made its way into The Sims 4 with the Simtimates Collection Kit. Dress your Sims up in intimate looks, ranging from bodysuits, boxers, underwear, bra sets and more. On this page of IGN's The Sims 4 wiki...
IGN

Everything We Know About Hogwarts Legacy

With Hogwarts Legacy fast approaching, we’ve created a breakdown to give you all the details for this upcoming game including the release date, story implications, and how the dueling works. Hogwarts Legacy is set in the legendary School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but in a time period not seen...
IGN

Dead Island 2 - Official 'Meet the Slayers: Jacob' Trailer

Meet Jacob, one of the slayers available in Dead Island 2. Check out the trailer to learn about the character, including where they're from, innate skills, and more. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
IGN

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition Will Reportedly Release on Epic Games Store on January 19

Recently we were informed that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition is scheduled to arrive on Steam and Epic Games Store. This was understood due to the changes that were found on the Steam backend as players were able to find SteamDB updates for the game. Now a new revelation has appeared and many players will be excited about it.
IGN

Polite Society - Official Trailer

A merry mash up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment, and bold action, Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy