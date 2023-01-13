Looking to 2023: What lessons have we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic in the last three years?

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Most long COVID symptoms clear up in a year for mild cases: study
Most symptoms from long COVID clear up within a year for people who had mild initial infections, a large Israel study said Thursday, with the findings welcomed as "reassuring". At least 17 million people in Europe suffered from long COVID symptoms months after recovering from their initial infection during 2020...
MedicalXpress
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study
High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
MedicalXpress
Research review suggests long COVID may last indefinitely for some people and mimic other ailments
A small team of researchers, two from the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, the other two from the Scripps Research Translational Institute, has published a Review article in the journal Nature Reviews Microbiology suggesting that long COVID might be a bigger threat than has been realized. Prior research has shown that some...
MedicalXpress
Canada's new COVID test rules: Targeting travelers from China will not stop globally circulating omicron subvariant
In a throwback to January 2020, when the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to be detected outside of China, many countries have again adopted measures targeted at travelers from China. These measures include flight restrictions, pre-departure testing and blanket entry bans. As of Jan. 5, 2023, air travelers from China, Hong...
MedicalXpress
WHO calls for more Covid data from China
The World Health Organization on Saturday called on China to provide more data on its COVID situation, after Beijing reported almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths there in just over a month. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the request in a conversation with Ma Xiaowei, director of China's National Health Commission,...
MedicalXpress
China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month
China on Saturday reported almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths in just over a month, the first major toll released by authorities since Beijing loosened virus restrictions in early December. The government has been widely accused of underreporting the number of coronavirus fatalities since the abandonment of its zero-COVID policy. Only a...
MedicalXpress
COVID long-haulers face stigma: Study
High levels of stigma experienced by some COVID long-haulers are associated with more intense symptoms, reduced physical function and loss of employment due to disability, according to newly published research in eClinicalMedicine. Specialists working in Edmonton's Long COVID Clinic began hearing patient stories suggestive of stigma as soon as the...
