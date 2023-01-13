ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blood vessel protein found to reduce mortality in infectious disease

Pipes play an essential role in bringing water to the faucets in your home, but if one of those pipes springs a leak, damage can result. Similarly, the vascular system plays an essential role in carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, but too much vascular permeability, or space between the cells lining the blood vessels, can have devastating results. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on a key protein involved in vascular permeability and its impact on mortality in infectious disease.
US birth rates are at record lows, even though the number of kids most Americans say they want has held steady

Birth rates are falling in the U.S. After the highs of the Baby Boom in the mid-20th century and the lows of the Baby Bust in the 1970s, birth rates were relatively stable for nearly 50 years. But during the Great Recession, from 2007–2009, birth rates declined sharply—and they've kept falling. In 2007, average birth rates were right around 2 children per woman. By 2021, levels had dropped more than 20%, close to the lowest level in a century. Why?
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study

High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
Hormone replacement therapy could ward off Alzheimer's among at-risk women

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) could help prevent Alzheimer's Dementia among women at risk of developing the disease—according to University of East Anglia research. The study shows that HRT use is associated with better memory, cognition and larger brain volumes in later life among women carrying the APOE4 gene—the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer's disease.
Animal testing no longer required for drug approval, but high-tech substitutes aren't ready

For generations people have associated the terms "lab rat" and "guinea pig" with scientific research. Animal testing remains a standard and has been required for drug approval. Just before Christmas, though, Congress ended the requirement that all new drugs must be tested in two species—usually mice and a "higher order"...
China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month

China on Saturday reported almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths in just over a month, the first major toll released by authorities since Beijing loosened virus restrictions in early December. The government has been widely accused of underreporting the number of coronavirus fatalities since the abandonment of its zero-COVID policy. Only a...
The link between mental health and ADHD is strong—so why aren't we paying attention?

Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
Researchers create a cell therapy based on STAb cells for a type of leukemia with few treatment options

Researchers of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid and the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Barcelona have developed a cell therapy for a type of leukemia which currently has very few treatment options. This STAb therapy is based on STAb-T cells and could be used for the treatment of T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) in those patients for whom chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation have not worked.
Does eating processed meats cause colorectal cancer?

They're integral to summer, as ubiquitous as a zinced-up nose or a backyard cricket game. From December onward, walk into any gathering and processed meats are being served. It's the bacon sizzling on the barbecue, the cured ham at Christmas lunch and the salami on the grazing platter. However, many...
New research identifies a potential treatment target for hepatoblastoma, the most common liver cancer in children

Although rare compared to adult liver cancers, hepatoblastoma is the most common pediatric liver malignancy, and its incidence is increasing. In a novel study appearing in The American Journal of Pathology, investigators studying a mouse model of hepatoblastoma report that the protein heat shock transcription factor 1 (HSF1) is needed for aggressive tumor growth and may be a viable pharmacologic target for hepatoblastoma treatment.
WHO calls for more Covid data from China

The World Health Organization on Saturday called on China to provide more data on its COVID situation, after Beijing reported almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths there in just over a month. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the request in a conversation with Ma Xiaowei, director of China's National Health Commission,...
COVID long-haulers face stigma: Study

High levels of stigma experienced by some COVID long-haulers are associated with more intense symptoms, reduced physical function and loss of employment due to disability, according to newly published research in eClinicalMedicine. Specialists working in Edmonton's Long COVID Clinic began hearing patient stories suggestive of stigma as soon as the...
COVID-19 associated with fetal brain hemorrhages

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has found evidence of small hemorrhages in the brain tissue of fetuses during the peak of COVID-19 cases in the UK. The research, published in Brain, found that the hemorrhages are linked to a reduction...
Access to direct-acting antiviral treatments linked to fall in hepatitis C incidence

The importance of access to highly effective direct acting antiviral (DAA) treatments to help eliminate hepatitis C (HCV) among people living with HIV (PLHIV) has been demonstrated in new research led by Burnet Institute, published in the journal eClinicalMedicine. Subsidized in Australia through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, DAAs that cure...
Long-term low-dose hydroxychloroquine use associated with low risk for retinopathy

A cohort study of more than 3,000 persons who received hydroxychloroquine for 5 or more years with guideline-recommended serial retinopathy screening found that the overall risk for incident retinopathy was low, with most documented cases being mild. Higher hydroxychloroquine dose was associated with progressively greater risk. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

