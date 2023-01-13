Read full article on original website
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids' Elite: Meet the Billionaires and Celebrities that call the city home"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids vs Chicago: A Battle of Small Town Charm vs Metropolis Madness"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
‘Free weed for life:’ New 24/7 drive-thru dispensary offers prizes, Taylor Swift tickets
PORTAGE, MI -- Anyone who goes inside Lake Effect’s new retail dispensary location to make a purchase of $100 or more during the grand opening can enter for a chance to win free cannabis for life, co-founder Jevin Weyenberg said. Lake Effect has opened its second Kalamazoo County location,...
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Banana Republic closing Woodland Mall store
KENTWOOD, MI — The Banana Republic store at Woodland Mall is scheduled to close Jan. 24. “Though we are sad to say goodbye to Banana Republic, we are excited to continue diversifying the retail mix and investing in ways to create a premium shopping experience at Woodland Mall,” Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director at the mall, said in a statement.
Nicole Kidman-led film ‘Holland, Michigan’ is looking for West Michigan extras
A major film production is headed to West Michigan in April, and they are looking for folks interested in working as background extras on set.
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Gilda’s LaughFest announces headliners for 2023 festival
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, as well as Lowell and Wayland, to again celebrate “laughter for the health of it.”. This year’s festivals features such comic notables as Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun...
Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?
We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Grand Rapids, Michigan - A Hilarious Insider's Perspective on College Life in the City"
As a college student in Grand Rapids, Michigan, one quickly learns that there's more to this midwestern town than just a bunch of furniture factories. Sure, you've got your pick of delicious beers at Founders, a world-renowned art museum in the form of the Meijer Gardens, and a thriving downtown scene, but there's also a unique sense of community and pride among the student population.
New Frederik Meijer Gardens CEO promises to open doors to the arts
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has selected its next president & and CEO who will take over in February, promising to make the arts accessible for more of West Michigan.
Muskegon YMCA offers free cardiovascular wellness programs to those at high risk for heart disease, stroke
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon YMCA is making the community aware that it is offering free Cardiovascular Wellness Programs for people showing a high risk for heart disease and stroke. Muskegon, along with YMCAs in Saginaw, Bay City, Cadillac, Flint, and Owosso, are partnering to improve access to programs aimed...
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Kalamazoo approves resurfacing project on street that connects WMU to downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission has approved a resurfacing project for a road connecting Western Michigan University and downtown Kalamazoo. The commission approved the project for $591,528.03 at its Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting. West Michigan Avenue will be resurfaced between Lovell Street and West Main Street. The resurfacing...
City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
Thousands apply to be extras in Nicole Kidman’s ‘Holland, Michigan’ movie
HOLLAND, MI — One day after a casting director put out a call for extras for a film being made in Holland, the director says she’s “overwhelmed” by how many people applied. The movie, called “Holland, Michigan,” is being produced by and will star Nicole Kidman....
