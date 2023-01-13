ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US

Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Banana Republic closing Woodland Mall store

KENTWOOD, MI — The Banana Republic store at Woodland Mall is scheduled to close Jan. 24. “Though we are sad to say goodbye to Banana Republic, we are excited to continue diversifying the retail mix and investing in ways to create a premium shopping experience at Woodland Mall,” Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director at the mall, said in a statement.
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Gilda’s LaughFest announces headliners for 2023 festival

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, as well as Lowell and Wayland, to again celebrate “laughter for the health of it.”. This year’s festivals features such comic notables as Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
Pen 2 Paper

Grand Rapids, Michigan - A Hilarious Insider's Perspective on College Life in the City"

As a college student in Grand Rapids, Michigan, one quickly learns that there's more to this midwestern town than just a bunch of furniture factories. Sure, you've got your pick of delicious beers at Founders, a world-renowned art museum in the form of the Meijer Gardens, and a thriving downtown scene, but there's also a unique sense of community and pride among the student population.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

