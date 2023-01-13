ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid

Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Study finds slight increase in youth asthma rates in states with legal recreational cannabis

Story at a glance Legalization of recreational cannabis may contribute to increased rates of teen and childhood asthma, new research suggests.  Investigators compared asthma rates in states with recreational programs with rates in states where the substance was illegal from 2011 through 2019.  Although the overall incidence of childhood asthma decreased within this time frame,…
US News and World Report

Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023

Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
OKLAHOMA STATE
curetoday.com

Advancing Health Equity as a Social Worker and a Leader

We simply cannot think of an individual more deserving of recognition as a Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Hero than Yu Mee Song. It is my distinct pleasure to nominate Yu Mee Song, LCSW, OSW-C, of the Center of Excellence for Multiple Myeloma at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York for the Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Hero Award.
MedicalXpress

What happens if your thyroid is too active or not active enough?

January is Thyroid Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn how important it is that your thyroid functions properly. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck. It produces hormones that regulate your heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight. When your thyroid isn't functioning properly, whether it's too active or not active enough, all these functions are affected.
MedicalXpress

Blood vessel protein found to reduce mortality in infectious disease

Pipes play an essential role in bringing water to the faucets in your home, but if one of those pipes springs a leak, damage can result. Similarly, the vascular system plays an essential role in carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, but too much vascular permeability, or space between the cells lining the blood vessels, can have devastating results. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on a key protein involved in vascular permeability and its impact on mortality in infectious disease.
MedicalXpress

US birth rates are at record lows, even though the number of kids most Americans say they want has held steady

Birth rates are falling in the U.S. After the highs of the Baby Boom in the mid-20th century and the lows of the Baby Bust in the 1970s, birth rates were relatively stable for nearly 50 years. But during the Great Recession, from 2007–2009, birth rates declined sharply—and they've kept falling. In 2007, average birth rates were right around 2 children per woman. By 2021, levels had dropped more than 20%, close to the lowest level in a century. Why?
Tu Salud

U.S. Looks to Implement One-Step Hepatitis C Diagnosis

To reduce the rate of hepatitis C in the United States, researchers at the University of Kentucky are exploring a one-hour, one-step diagnosis method to replace today’s multiple-step testing, which can take a couple of days to return results. The one-step hepatitis C test involves just a drop of...
MedicalXpress

Remote protocols broaden reach of delirium care

A new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that modifying a well-established and highly successful delirium prevention program for use when in-person or face-to-face interactions are limited or restricted is both feasible and acceptable to hospital staff and patients. Developed in response to the COVID-19...
MedicalXpress

Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study

High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
targetedonc.com

Discussing Insurance and Disparities in Gynecologic Oncology

Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, discusses her research on insurance mediated disparities in gynecologic oncology. Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, a third year Gynecologic Oncology fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, fellow at the Penn Center for Cancer Care Innovation and Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, discusses her research on insurance mediated disparities in gynecologic oncology.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Hospitals need a battle plan for end of Medicaid's continuous coverage

Up to 18 million Medicaid beneficiaries are projected to lose coverage when states begin the redetermination process for coverage starting on April 1 and after the current and likely last public health emergency ends on April 11. This likely means a gap in coverage for those who had Medicaid through...
MedicalXpress

Benzodiazepine tightrope: Experts advocate education and prescribing surveillance vs. strict governmental regulation

Anxiety disorders are among the most common and pervasive mental illnesses in the United States. Antidepressants and psychotherapy typically are the preferred treatment options, although benzodiazepines can be helpful in treating acute or persistent anxiety that does not respond to first-line therapy. Kurt Kroenke, M.D., of the Regenstrief Institute and...
Vox

A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...

Comments / 0

Community Policy