ajmc.com
Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid
Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
The Coming Collapse of the U.S. Health Care System
The nursing strike in New York is emblematic of the huge stresses the U.S. health care faces coming out of the pandemic
MedicalXpress
When public hospitals go private, low-income patients lose, says study
Government has been getting out of the hospital business in the United States, which begs a question: Are patients better off when private owners take over?. If they are poor and should be admitted to a hospital, the answer is likely to be "no." That's according to a newly released...
AHIP focusing on health care affordability and accessibility in 2023
Access and affordability are the top two concerns of the health insurance industry as we move into a new year. That was the word from Matt Eyles, president and CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, during a webinar on “The State of the Industry.”. “Over past three years...
ajmc.com
Contributor: Using Real-world Data to Study and Improve Health Outcomes in Aging Populations
Paige Killian, MD, writes about the results of a new study that evaluated the impact of a new program on the health care utilization, costs, and quality outcomes in patients with Medicare Advantage coverage. The growth of Medicare Advantage and delivery of supplemental non-medical benefits. CMS projects Medicare Advantage (MA)...
Got Unpaid Medical Bills? Some Ohio Hospitals Won't See You
An investigation of the collection policies of more than 500 U.S. hospitals found that many will aggressively pursue patients who cannot pay their bills.
Study finds slight increase in youth asthma rates in states with legal recreational cannabis
Story at a glance Legalization of recreational cannabis may contribute to increased rates of teen and childhood asthma, new research suggests. Investigators compared asthma rates in states with recreational programs with rates in states where the substance was illegal from 2011 through 2019. Although the overall incidence of childhood asthma decreased within this time frame,…
US News and World Report
Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023
Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
curetoday.com
Advancing Health Equity as a Social Worker and a Leader
We simply cannot think of an individual more deserving of recognition as a Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Hero than Yu Mee Song. It is my distinct pleasure to nominate Yu Mee Song, LCSW, OSW-C, of the Center of Excellence for Multiple Myeloma at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York for the Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Hero Award.
MedicalXpress
What happens if your thyroid is too active or not active enough?
January is Thyroid Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn how important it is that your thyroid functions properly. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck. It produces hormones that regulate your heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight. When your thyroid isn't functioning properly, whether it's too active or not active enough, all these functions are affected.
MedicalXpress
Blood vessel protein found to reduce mortality in infectious disease
Pipes play an essential role in bringing water to the faucets in your home, but if one of those pipes springs a leak, damage can result. Similarly, the vascular system plays an essential role in carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, but too much vascular permeability, or space between the cells lining the blood vessels, can have devastating results. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on a key protein involved in vascular permeability and its impact on mortality in infectious disease.
MedicalXpress
US birth rates are at record lows, even though the number of kids most Americans say they want has held steady
Birth rates are falling in the U.S. After the highs of the Baby Boom in the mid-20th century and the lows of the Baby Bust in the 1970s, birth rates were relatively stable for nearly 50 years. But during the Great Recession, from 2007–2009, birth rates declined sharply—and they've kept falling. In 2007, average birth rates were right around 2 children per woman. By 2021, levels had dropped more than 20%, close to the lowest level in a century. Why?
U.S. Looks to Implement One-Step Hepatitis C Diagnosis
To reduce the rate of hepatitis C in the United States, researchers at the University of Kentucky are exploring a one-hour, one-step diagnosis method to replace today’s multiple-step testing, which can take a couple of days to return results. The one-step hepatitis C test involves just a drop of...
MedicalXpress
Remote protocols broaden reach of delirium care
A new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that modifying a well-established and highly successful delirium prevention program for use when in-person or face-to-face interactions are limited or restricted is both feasible and acceptable to hospital staff and patients. Developed in response to the COVID-19...
MedicalXpress
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study
High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
targetedonc.com
Discussing Insurance and Disparities in Gynecologic Oncology
Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, discusses her research on insurance mediated disparities in gynecologic oncology. Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, a third year Gynecologic Oncology fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, fellow at the Penn Center for Cancer Care Innovation and Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, discusses her research on insurance mediated disparities in gynecologic oncology.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospitals need a battle plan for end of Medicaid's continuous coverage
Up to 18 million Medicaid beneficiaries are projected to lose coverage when states begin the redetermination process for coverage starting on April 1 and after the current and likely last public health emergency ends on April 11. This likely means a gap in coverage for those who had Medicaid through...
MedicalXpress
Benzodiazepine tightrope: Experts advocate education and prescribing surveillance vs. strict governmental regulation
Anxiety disorders are among the most common and pervasive mental illnesses in the United States. Antidepressants and psychotherapy typically are the preferred treatment options, although benzodiazepines can be helpful in treating acute or persistent anxiety that does not respond to first-line therapy. Kurt Kroenke, M.D., of the Regenstrief Institute and...
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
Expansion of Medicaid coverage results in 17% reduction in postpartum hospitalizations for low-income individuals
A new research study recently released by Brown University and New York University found that expanding Medicaid coverage during and after pregnancy significantly reduces hospitalizations in the postpartum period.
