ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Most transmissible form' of COVID yet now makes up 73% of cases in NYC, Health Dept. warns

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NakaW_0kDsHbdk00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — New York City health officials warned Friday that the new XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant "is the most transmissible form" of the virus yet, accounting for 73% of cases in the city.

CDC variant data showed the latest omicron strain accounts for an estimated 82.7% of COVID circulating in the New York region, which also includes New Jersey, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and could represent as many as 88.2% of cases.

However, health data only goes back to the beginning of the year, and only a small percentage of positive cases go through the laborious process required to identify variations, implying that the vairant's true prevalence is likely much higher than reported.

Health officials continue to stress getting vaccinated and boosted as the "best way" to protect oneself from hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Though the variant is likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or have already had COVID, it does not appear to cause more severe illness.

City data reveal that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are incomparable to the first omicron wave in November 2021, highlighting the power of vaccination, bivalent boosting, and mitigation actions such as mask-wearing, hand-washing and routine testing.

Face masks are still recommended in New York City, regardless of vaccination status, in both indoor and busy outdoor situations, according to city, state and federal public health officials.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two New York City pill pushers were arrested in Brick Township, New Jersey on Thursday after the DEA, coordinating with the Brick Township Police Department, followed their trail to the Jersey Shore. According to the Brick Township Police Department, officers acted on information they received from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) regarding prescription fraud. “According to the DEA, there is a small group traveling throughout New Jersey and beyond, targeting pharmacies for prescription fraud,” the department said. “Through investigative measures, Briar Mill Pharmacy was believed to be the next target. After speaking to the pharmacy directly, The post Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen

The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy