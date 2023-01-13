Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Ice, freezing rain cause deteriorating travel conditions in southeast Nebraska
GILEAD, NE — Roads in southeast Nebraska are becoming slicker as Wednesday's Winter storm presses into the Cornhusker state. View our report from Gilead above.
News Channel Nebraska
All the latest closings, road conditions, forecasts and more from across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. -- It didn't take long for another round of winter weather to make its way back to Nebraska. A total of 80 Nebraska counties are in a winter storm warning, with the remaining 13 under a winter weather advisory. Snow and heavy winds are possible throughout the state,...
KETV.com
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888
Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Public Library looking for new artwork submissions
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is asking all artists and creative minds to come up with ideas for a new piece of artwork to hang in the library’s atrium. Susan Warneke, President of the Norfolk Library Foundation, says the artwork should evoke the feeling of flight or a “flight of fancy.”
KETV.com
Rural communities prepare for snowstorm hitting eastern Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska is expected to rack up the most inches of snow in a winter storm that'll impact the area on Wednesday. Burt County is already preparing for a long day to make sure their residents will not be buried. "We got the plows on the trucks, all the salt...
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT updates the City of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday night saw a much-wanted update to the North Fork Area Transit. Speaking on behalf of NFAT on Tuesday was Corinne Donahue, who provided some information on what has happened with the public transit service since their ex-director was discovered to have allegedly embezzled over $740,000. Donahue said the main focus is to raise money so they can get out of their deficit and get buses back on the roads after ceasing operations on Jan. 6.
News Channel Nebraska
Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
News Channel Nebraska
Snow emergencies declared in northeast Nebraska towns
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Both O'Neill and Norfolk have declared a snow emergency for Wednesday. The City of O'Neill announced there is to be no parking on Emergency Snow Routes; and the remainder of the town is asked to only park on the odd number side of the streets. Norfolk has...
Up to a foot of snow expected for North Platte area Tuesday, Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A major winter storm is expected to impact most of Nebraska beginning Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning begins at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and continues through Midnight on Thursday. National Weather Service forecasters said the greatest snowfall accumulations will be in southwestern and west central Nebraska, with...
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on Sarpy County site
Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300.
