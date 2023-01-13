Read full article on original website
Julie Chrisley was sent to a medical center for inmates — not the federal prison where she was set to serve her sentence
A spokesperson with the Bureau of Prisons told Insider that Julie Chrisley arrived at the Kentucky medical center on Tuesday, but didn't say why.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
The 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court race will decide control of the bench. Here's a closer look at the four candidates.
MADISON - Three judges and a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice are running for a seat on the state's highest court in a race that will decide control of the court at a time when legal challenges over the state's abortion ban and the Republican-favored legislative maps could come before court. Waukesha...
Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector
A Wisconsin judge dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump.
Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule on court-ordered ivermectin for COVID-19
MADISON – The Wisconsin Supreme Court is deciding whether a hospital should have been forced to give a patient ivermectin to treat COVID-19, a ruling that will have implications on how far the court can intervene in the decisions of healthcare providers. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of...
