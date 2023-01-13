ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Center Square

Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD to spotlight cosmetology partnership program during open house

Plano ISD is making history as the first school district in the nation to offer a joint collaboration with Toni & Guy to launch a hairdressing academy and cosmetology program for junior and senior students. The Plano ISD Board of Trustees approved the new partnership at its January 10 meeting.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to see influx of affordable housing applications

Mesquite is slated to see in influx of affordable housing applications over the next month, according to Mesquite City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong. At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, three multifamily affordable housing developments were submitted for a resolution of support.
MESQUITE, TX
LoneStar 92

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD's 2023-24 school calendar balances semester, aligns with neighboring school districts

During January’s regular board meeting, Frisco ISD finalized the 2023-24 student academic calendar. Frisco ISD parents and employees were surveyed through an academic calendar survey in December. Nearly 7,000 individuals completed the five-question survey including 3,977 employees and 3,011 parents. Parents and employees agreed on five key takeaways.
texasbreaking.com

Prominent Texas Democrat Who Ran Unsuccessfully for Office Three Times Is Now a Professor

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke has accepted an academic fellowship at the University of Chicago following three unsuccessful but attention-grabbing political campaigns, the Express-News reported. Pritzker Fellow and Lecturing. The former El Paso congressman’s future in politics is uncertain. He will, however, continue working as a Pritzker fellow and lecturing...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare

Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
RICHARDSON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX

