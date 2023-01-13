Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
‘Racism is still alive:’ Texas Democrats push to end Confederate Heroes Day
Three days after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Texas will observe the state holiday of Confederate Heroes Day on Thursday. Democrats in the Texas House say it should be the last time.
Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
keranews.org
One Denton council member recently was recalled — and now another one faces a recall petition
Five Denton residents began circulating a petition to recall Davis in early January, just a few months after Denton residents voted in the November election to recall then-Council Member Alison Maguire. If the petition gets 254 signatures, Davis could face a recall vote in May. The petition alleges that Davis...
Republicans in Texas push for suppressive voting legislation despite demographic changes
AUSTIN, TX. - In Texas, Republican lawmakers have been pushing for greater voting restrictions and harsher penalties for illegal voting. Some see the legislation as a way to suppress the votes of marginalized communities. In contrast, others argue that the measures are necessary to protect the integrity of elections and ensure fair results.
Will Texas Gov. Abbott run for President in 2024? Would you lke him to?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was inaugurated for a third term today, but speculation is already increasing over whether he will run for President in 2024. Last year during the gubernatorial race, Abbott was asked about a potential Presidential run and was non-committal in his answer.
Dallas Observer
Texas Brewery Did Not Violate Kyle Rittenhouse's First Amendment Rights, Censorship Activist Says
In an unsurprising development in this post-2020 world, Kyle Rittenhouse has become a genuine celebrity. In fact, he’s become a very specific sort of celebrity who transcends reality television and gossip sites and often lands on the front pages of news outlets. The 20-year-old from Illinois gained infamy when...
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD to spotlight cosmetology partnership program during open house
Plano ISD is making history as the first school district in the nation to offer a joint collaboration with Toni & Guy to launch a hairdressing academy and cosmetology program for junior and senior students. The Plano ISD Board of Trustees approved the new partnership at its January 10 meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite to see influx of affordable housing applications
Mesquite is slated to see in influx of affordable housing applications over the next month, according to Mesquite City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong. At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, three multifamily affordable housing developments were submitted for a resolution of support.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
KVUE
Texas DPS now accepting applications for dispensing licenses in Compassionate Use Program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday announced that its Regulatory Services Division (RSD) is now accepting applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for these licenses can now be submitted through the RSD's Contact Us portal, using an online application...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD's 2023-24 school calendar balances semester, aligns with neighboring school districts
During January’s regular board meeting, Frisco ISD finalized the 2023-24 student academic calendar. Frisco ISD parents and employees were surveyed through an academic calendar survey in December. Nearly 7,000 individuals completed the five-question survey including 3,977 employees and 3,011 parents. Parents and employees agreed on five key takeaways.
texasbreaking.com
Prominent Texas Democrat Who Ran Unsuccessfully for Office Three Times Is Now a Professor
Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke has accepted an academic fellowship at the University of Chicago following three unsuccessful but attention-grabbing political campaigns, the Express-News reported. Pritzker Fellow and Lecturing. The former El Paso congressman’s future in politics is uncertain. He will, however, continue working as a Pritzker fellow and lecturing...
Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare
Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
keranews.org
Arlington city officials cancel town hall intended to discuss Atmos pressure outages in December
District 3 council member Nikkie Hunter said in a Facebook message to Deer Valley residents that Atmos Energy refused to participate in a town hall, but agreed to a private meeting between the company, the city and up to two residents. Jay Warren, a city spokesperson, said "scheduling conflicts" got...
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Sunnyvale ISD Superintendent Retiring to Advocate for Public Schools
Doug Williams is the superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD id Dallas County, but he recently announced that he is finally retiring after 16 years of service. Fox 4 reports that the superintendent has been influential in guiding the district through increased growth and the construction of new schools. He is looking to now advocate for public schools statewide.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
