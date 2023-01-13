ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Pair arrested for arson in connection to Del City house fire

DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people have been arrested on arson charges in connection to a house fire in December. The fully-involved fire happened at 2321 Doris Avenue in the early morning hours of December 2. Authorities said the occupant of the home, 38-year-old Christina Mason, claimed she...
DEL CITY, OK
Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma

(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
CYRIL, OK
NEW DETAILS: Athena Brownfield murdered on Christmas Day, court documents say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Newly obtained documents on an additional interview with Athena Brownfield's caretaker reveal she was murdered on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Alysia Adams confessed around midnight on Dec. 25, 2022, Ivon Adams beat Athena until she was unconscious at their home in Cyril. Alysia...
CYRIL, OK
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Community Policy