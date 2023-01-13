Read full article on original website
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting
Authorities say they have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
Police investigating after woman shot in vehicle
Authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that killed an Oklahoma City woman.
KTUL
'Personal to all of us': Mid-Del Superintendent gives update after shots ring out at game
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Schools released an update on Wednesday after shots rang out following a basketball game against Millwood on Tuesday night. Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb said the shots were fired during a fight in the gym lobby. Cobb said nobody involved in the fight were students in his district.
KTUL
Pair arrested for arson in connection to Del City house fire
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people have been arrested on arson charges in connection to a house fire in December. The fully-involved fire happened at 2321 Doris Avenue in the early morning hours of December 2. Authorities said the occupant of the home, 38-year-old Christina Mason, claimed she...
jambroadcasting.com
Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma
(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
KOCO
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
KTUL
NEW DETAILS: Athena Brownfield murdered on Christmas Day, court documents say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Newly obtained documents on an additional interview with Athena Brownfield's caretaker reveal she was murdered on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Alysia Adams confessed around midnight on Dec. 25, 2022, Ivon Adams beat Athena until she was unconscious at their home in Cyril. Alysia...
KTUL
'Very dangerous': Deadly police pursuit stops suspect from reaching MLK Day parade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are responding to a fatal crash in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead. The situation could've been a lot worse than what it turned out to be. Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) officer Gary Knight tells Fox 25 it looked like the suspect was heading downtown towards the MLK Day parade.
OCPD Identifies 17-Year-Old Found Dead On Christmas Eve
Oklahoma City Police have identified a homicide victim from Christmas Eve. Investigators said Eric Lopez, 17, was found in a ditch near Southwest 59th Street and South Harvey Avenue. Police said they have not made any arrests on the case.
Deadly hit and run leaves police looking for the suspect
The Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly vehicle accident that has left one woman dead and police searching for the vehicle.
KOCO
First on KOCO 5: Video shows court appearance of man connected to missing 4-year-old girl
A male caregiver for a missing 4-year-old girl in Cyril is facing charges of murder in the first degree and child neglect. Ivon Adams appeared in court for the first time Friday in Arizona, days after a search began for Athena Brownfield. “So it looks like you have a warrant...
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
Man Speaks Out After Witnessing Crash At End Of Police Pursuit In SE OKC
Oklahoma City Police have identified the man who led police on a high-speed chase Friday before rolling his car several times. 55-year-old Daniel Woods is in jail on a long list of complaints, including aggravated assault and battery on a police officer. One man who saw the crash thought it...
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Police Asking For Help Identifying Stolen Motorcycle Suspect
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in connection to a stolen motorcycle. The suspect was caught on camera stealing a motorcycle from the Crest Foods grocery store at Northwest 23rd Street and North Meridian Avenue. He was seen with a group of...
Arrest made as search for missing OK 4-year old continues
The search continues for a missing child from Cyril in Caddo County as an arrest has been made in the case.
Two people injured in multi-vehicle wreck near Harrah
Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near Hwy 62 and N. Pottawatomie County Rd.
