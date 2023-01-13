ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton sewage released into Salinas River

Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact

– On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.

The release occurred approximately 2,000 feet south of the Vineyard Drive-Main Street intersection. The spill started at approximately 2:45 p.m. and stopped at approximately 5:45 p.m., Monday.

As a series of storms cause flooding across San Luis Obispo County, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department advises the public to avoid contact with flood water, ocean water, creeks, and lakes during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as the recent storm. Contact with stormwater while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea. Anyone who inadvertently has contact with these waters during this time should monitor for symptoms and contact their doctor if symptoms persist or are moderate to severe.

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses, and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems. Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

For more information about beach water quality, visit the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/health/publichealth/ehs/beach, or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.

