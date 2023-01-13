Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers
It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays. Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped ...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement
Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will get things started as the first guest.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
NFL world reacts to disgusting Antonio Brown viral news
It’s certainly not uncommon for former NFL all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to go viral on the Internet for all the wrong reasons, and he did it again on Tuesday morning when he posted an extremely explicit photo on his Snapchat story for all to see. The photo brown shared shows a woman performing quite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to disgusting Antonio Brown viral news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ben Johnson tells the Colts and other teams he's staying with the Lions
Ben Johnson will not be taking the Colts' head coaching job. He won't be taking any head coaching job this offseason. The Lions offensive coordinator has informed interested teams that he has decided to stay in Detroit for next season, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Johnson interviewed with the Colts on...
College Football Head Coach Apologizes For Controversial Rant
A former NFL star turned college football head coach has apologized for his troubling rant. Former NFL star turned college football head coach Ed Reed issued an apology. “I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely ...
nfltraderumors.co
Jets Interviewing Former Colts OC Marcus Brady For Same Position
According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are interviewing former Colts OC Marcus Brady for the same position on their staff. Jets HC Robert Saleh is casting a wide net to replace previous OC Mike LaFleur and is not limiting himself to coaches from the Shanahan tree. Since being fired midseason...
Miami GM not deterred by Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions
Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions during the 2022 season haven’t given the Miami Dolphins second thoughts about proceeding with the Alabama All-American as their quarterback, the NFL team’s general manager said. “I would say with Tua, he’s our starting quarterback,” Chris Grier said at a season-ending press conference on...
1 NFL Front Office Reportedly Wants Bill O'Brien
There's a chance that Bill O'Brien could return to the NFL next season. The current Alabama offensive coordinator is reportedly being targeted by the New England Patriots after their offense struggled mightily this season. According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, a very influential voice ...
