CBS Philly

Forget Vegas & Phoenix: Pennsylvania real estate hot in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania's two biggest metro areas are poised to be among the 10 hottest large real estate markets in all of America, according to a forecast by Zillow. Among the 50 largest markets in America, Zillow projects Pittsburgh to rank No. 3 and Philadelphia to rank No. 10, based on the company's metrics. The list marks a shift from recent years, when western markets like Denver, San Francisco and San Jose were often among the hottest. In this ranking, no city west of Dallas was among the top 10. Some western markets are either already experiencing or forecasting price declines. In a release...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Mercedes Mone On Her NJPW Debut, Plans To Take IWGP Women’s Title ‘Everywhere’

Mercedes Mone battles KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle In the Valley, and she recently talked about the match and more. On her NJPW debut: “The first place on my domination tour had to be New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM. KAIRI has something that I want. I have a long history of KAIRI, and I’m coming to take back what’s mine, and that is global recognition of who I am. And you can bank on Mone.”
SAN JOSE, CA
411mania.com

Tony Khan Hopes to See FTR Back in AEW, Says They Need Time to Recover

FTR are currently taking some time off to recover from their busy 2022, and Tony Khan says he hopes to see them back in AEW. As previously reported, Dax Harwood revealed that the team is taking time off to heal up and decide what they want to do next, with their contracts being up in April. Khan discussed the matter on the In the Kliq podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com

Lio Rush Announced for MLW SuperFight ’23

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Lio Rush will be in action at MLW SuperFight ’23 scheduled for next month. Rush does not yet have an opponent, but he’s looking for a fight for the wrestling event. Here’s the full announcement:. Lio Rush is looking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Anthem Sports Exec Talks Expectations From WWE Sale Options

With all the furor resulting from Vince McMahon’s return to WWE in order to explore possible options for selling the company, it’s no wonder other industry players are keeping an eye on the situation as it develops. One such figure is Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem Sports, the majority stakeholder in Impact Wrestling and its affiliated network, AXS TV. In a recent BNN Bloomberg interview, Asper shared his thoughts on the scope of a potential sale and what the purchaser could stand to gain from it. He also theorized about likely outcomes for the WWE brand depending what sort of company acquires the promotion. You can read a highlight from Asper and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com

Various News: Mick Foley Reunites With Terry Funk, Mix 94.1 Looks at Texas Indie Wrestling, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reunited with his former tag team partner and mentor, Terry Funk, this week. Foley shared the following image and post on his Twitter:. “FOREVER THE FUNKER! Mick told his idol @TheDirtyFunker that whenever he’s within 400 miles of Amarillo he’d visit him. Mick had a great time visiting with Terry and his daughter Stacey along with Dick Murdoch’s son and daughter.”
TEXAS STATE
411mania.com

PROGRESS Wrestling, ICW No Longer Part of WWE Network and Peacock

It was reported yesterday that PROGRESS Wresting and ICW shows were no longer available on the WWE Network and Peacock. Now, both promotions have issued statements confirming the end of their working relationships with WWE. PROGRESS Wrestling stated:. PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS...
411mania.com

Raven on His Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Appearance, Thought It Was a Great Show

– During the latest edition of The Raven Effect, Raven discussed his recent Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill and TV taping appearances. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Raven on Impact Hard to Kill: “It was a f***ing great show. Notes that he doesn’t watch a lot of wrestling So...
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis Talks AEW Women’s Division And Possibilities Of An All-Women Show

In a recent talk with WrestlingNews, Maria Kanellis of AEW/ROH and WWA offered her perspective and expertise in working with women’s wrestling divisions to explain her viewpoint on the option of an all-women’s show for AEW (per Fightful). She stated she thinks the issue currently isn’t one of talent but of capacity for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from Kanellis and watch the complete interview below.

