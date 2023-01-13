Nominations being accepted for Atascadero Chamber Awards

Deadline for nominations is Feb. 12

– Nominations are now being accepted for the four Atascadero Chamber of Commerce annual awards: Citizen of the Year, Business of the year, Community Organization of the year, and Woman of Influence.

Winners will be recognized at the 100th Anniversary Celebratory Annual Awards Dinner and Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, to be held at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero. Nominations must be submitted at www.atascaderochamber.org by Sunday, Feb. 12.

According to Chamber President/CEO, Josh Cross, “The most valuable part of the 100th Anniversary Annual Awards Dinner & Gala is to highlight those influential individuals who shape our community. We also want to share with all attendees that the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is truly an organization that is a voice of business and does make a difference. I’m honored to be the Chamber’s

President/CEO the year when we celebrate 100 years of serving the business community!”

Director of Membership, Julie Matthews, said that the gala is only one of the ways that the chamber will celebrate its centennial anniversary. “Some of our plans include spotlighting 100 business owners, offering discounts, creating a time capsule, featuring 100 Faces of Chamber Members, sharing how Atascadero has changed throughout the years, and hosting a 100th Day Celebration on April 10th.”

Matthews encourages folks to nominate business and community leaders who share their time and talents to make Atascadero a thriving community. “Your nomination will help us to find the people who have made Atascadero unique. We truly have a special community.”

Sponsorship opportunities for the gala are available. Contact Julie Matthews at (805) 466-2044 or email julie@atascaderochamber.org for more information.