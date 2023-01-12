Metaverse crypto projects are attracting the attention of investors lately, and for a good reason – it is a way for investors to enjoy something new. The new projects appearing now have the combination of the metaverse, NFTs, play-to-earn principle, and pure fun, which is everything that one player might want. If you are interested in investing in metaverse crypto and are eager to find out how to do it, stay with us, and we will provide the essential information about MEMAG, $FGHT, $TARO, TAMA, and IBAT, as they are the most popular metaverse cryptos right now!

1 DAY AGO