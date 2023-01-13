Read full article on original website
Jay Briscoe’s Wife Provides Update On Their Daughters Following Car Accident
As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. Briscoe died as a result of a car accident, which also killed one other person and injured two others. In a post on Facebook, Briscoe’s wife Ashley Pugh confirmed two of their daughters were involved. One of them is having surgery on her back while the other is stable after suffering serious injuries.
UPDATED: Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38, Details On Passing
UPDATE: A few new details have emerged regarding Jay Briscoe’s passing at the age of 38 on Tuesday. ABC affiliate WMDT in Delaware reports that a fatal collision took place at 5:30 PM ET in Laurel, with two fatalities. The outlet also reported that Laurel School District, where Briscoe’s daughters attended school, announced:
Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW
– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jade Cargill on being given...
Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT
As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
Rest in Honor: Jay Briscoe
I am sitting here, crying, at the absolute fucking tragic news tonight that Jay Briscoe, at only thirty-eight years old, died in a car accident. I won’t sit here and pretend I was some diehard fan of Mark and Jay Briscoe…. I am in shock. I came aboard the...
WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
Arn Anderson Explains How Bad El Gigante Was, Tells a Story About Ric Flair Angering Gigante
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson continued his journey revisiting 1991 of his career. The subject of the seven-foot-seven El Gigante came up. Arn shared his perspective on Jorge Gonzalez and why Gigante, despite his size, didn’t succeed in WCW. Highlights will follow:
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact
Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
William Regal Thinks His Last Months of AEW Became Too Much About Him
– During a recent appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, William Regal discussed his exit from AEW and returning to WWE earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. William Regal on leaving AEW and returning to WWE: “As you know, I left one company, I’ve...
Various News: Mick Foley Reunites With Terry Funk, Mix 94.1 Looks at Texas Indie Wrestling, Top 10 NXT Moments
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reunited with his former tag team partner and mentor, Terry Funk, this week. Foley shared the following image and post on his Twitter:. “FOREVER THE FUNKER! Mick told his idol @TheDirtyFunker that whenever he’s within 400 miles of Amarillo he’d visit him. Mick had a great time visiting with Terry and his daughter Stacey along with Dick Murdoch’s son and daughter.”
Tony Khan Hopes to See FTR Back in AEW, Says They Need Time to Recover
FTR are currently taking some time off to recover from their busy 2022, and Tony Khan says he hopes to see them back in AEW. As previously reported, Dax Harwood revealed that the team is taking time off to heal up and decide what they want to do next, with their contracts being up in April. Khan discussed the matter on the In the Kliq podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Bianca Belair on Possibly Facing The Bella Twins
– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared on last night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the show, Bianca Belair was asked which Bella Twin she would like to face because she knew she could beat her. Belair stated the following:. “Man, that’s such a...
Tony Khan Talks About ‘Challenging Recovery’ for Adam Cole, Says Comeback is Exciting
In an interview with In The Kliq (via Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the ‘challenging’ recovery of Adam Cole, who made his surprise return on last week’s Dynamite. Cole said that he is back to wrestle, but his return match has not been announced. Khan...
Various News: John Hennigan Works Out With Tony Horton, Full Finlay vs. The Great Khali 2008 Match
John Hennigan was the guest on Tony Horton’s latest workout video. The WWE alumnus appeared on Horton’s Power Up With Tony Horton YouTube channel, as you can see below. The video is described as follows:. “It’s time for our first Power Up of the New Year with @tonyhortonfitness....
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
A new report lists two NXT stars as backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati. PWInsider reports that Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are both at the show and are likely to work matches for WWE Main Event before the show. We’ll have the WWE Main Event...
Veda Scott On Working As a Commentator, Finding a Balance Between Play-By-Play & Color Commentary
Veda Scott has transitioned from the ring to commentary, and she recently talked about moving to the booth and more. Scott spoke with Fightful for a new interview and discussed how she has merged the roles of play-by-play and color commentary a bit among other topics. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: Bayley Teases Confronting The Bella Twins, Rhea Ripley Isn’t Scared of Solo Sikoa, Shane Helms Comments On AEW Dark Wrestler’s Superhero Pose
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley teased a confrontation with The Bella Twins on next week’s 30th anniversary of RAW special. The Bellas beat up Bayley at Wrestlemania 37, but she didn’t have Damage CTRL to back her up then. She wrote: “Damage CTRL can’t wait to...
