New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans skeptical of state, federal government – but prefer Trenton to Washington
New Jerseyans give their state government higher marks than the federal government but aren’t hugely satisfied with either, according to a new Monmouth University Poll released today. 36% of New Jersey adults rated the quality of state government positively (calling it either excellent or good), versus 19% who said...
New Jersey Globe
Opnion: Politically Motivated Fake Awards Harm Legitimacy of New Jersey Construction Workforce
For those who do not know or who have not been asked to accept an award from them in the recent months, The Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABCNJ) is an association of open shop contracting firms. These firms focus on a race to the bottom where they look to undercut bids by cutting their costs. This results in lower wages, less training, and a lower quality project that ends up costing taxpayers billions of dollars because the ABCNJ subsidize the poor wages of workers. A recent study by the University of California Berkeley reveals that 39% of construction workers are forced to enroll in one or more safety net programs to make ends meet, these programs cost the taxpayer $28 billion annually. The ABC’s goal is to make open shop models THE model for the state of New Jersey. They do this by pushing anti-worker legislation and ordinances. For example, the ABCNJ lobbied in Parsippany last year against a Project Labor Agreement requiring 20% of the workforce hours to be local residents.
New Jersey Globe
Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats
Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
New Jersey Globe
Jaffer will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023
Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), a rising star in the New Jersey legislature, will not seek re-election to a second term this year, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Jaffer told Democratic party leaders on Monday that she will not run again, creating an open seat race in a legislative district...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Assemblywoman Madaline Williams
Madaline Williams (1894-1968) was the first Black woman to serve in the New Jersey Legislature. She was elected to the State Assembly in 1957 and re-elected in 1959. An East Orange, Democrat, she was elected Essex County Register of Deeds and Mortgages in 1960, defeating County Clerk Anthony Giuliano, and re-elected in 1965.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver
Sheila Oliver is the first Black to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, the first Black woman to win a statewide election in New Jersey, and was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. Oliver began her political career as a two-term...
New Jersey Globe
Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election
More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Walter Gilbert Alexander
Walter Gilbert Alexander (1880-1953), the son of former slaves, was the first Black to serve in the New Jersey State Assembly. A Republican, he was elected in 1920. Alexander was born in Virginia in 1880. He went to college at age 16, then to medical school, and moved to Orange to start his practice.
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat
The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin
Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Speaker S. Howard Woodson
Rev. S. Howard Woodson (1916-1999) was the first Black to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. He held the post in 1974 and 1975. He was the first black to serve as a Speaker in any state since Reconstruction. He was also the state’s first African American...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Stanley Van Ness
Stanley C. Van Ness (1933-2007) became the first Black chief counsel to the Governor of New Jersey when he was named to the post by Gov. Richard J. Hughes in 1967, at age 34. He was sworn in just at the start of The Newark riots. Van Ness became an...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Florence Spearing Randolph
Rev. Florence Spearing Randolph (1866-1951) founded the New Jersey Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs in 1915 and served as president until 1927. Randolph also served on the New Jersey Woman Suffrage Association executive board and played a pivotal role in securing support for the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Arnold Cream, aka Jersey Joe Wolcott
Arnold Cream, known as famed heavyweight boxing champion Jersey Joe Wolcott, was the first Black to win election as a county Sheriff in New Jersey. Cream first ran for sheriff in 1968, but lost the Democratic primary to Spencer H. Smith, a Camden firefighter who had the organization line, by a 58%-42% margin.
