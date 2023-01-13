ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Free Press

Virginia picks up commitment from Iowa State cornerback transfer Tayvonn Kyle

Virginia addressed a big need on the transfer portal on Monday, picking up a commitment from former Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle. The grad transfer is coming off a so-so 2022 with the Cyclones. Kyle, a former three-star prep recruit from Valdosta, Ga., was on the field for 372 snaps in ’22, according to Pro Football Focus.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'We're at a good time in life': New Saguaro football coach Zak Hill happy to stay in Phoenix area

How hyped was Scottsdale Saguaro about bringing in Zak Hill to be its next football coach? It did something very rarely seen at the high school level. It held an introductory news conference on Wednesday afternoon with state championship trophies on the table, at which the former Arizona State offensive coordinator sat and...
