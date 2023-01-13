Read full article on original website
NFL Divisional Round Preview: What to look for in this weekend’s games
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs kicks off Saturday, with four more entertaining matchups on the docket this weekend. When all the dust settles late Sunday night, we’ll be down to four teams who will battle it out next week for a trip to the Super Bowl in February.
Kings And Lakers Injury Reports
The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.
Runnin’ Utes look to regain shooting touch against Washington schools this week
Will home games against the Washington, Washington State help Utah men’s basketball return to its winning ways in Pac-12 play?
Broncos’ have 6 down, 2 to go in head coach interviews
The Denver Broncos have two more interviews lined up for their vacant head coaching position: defensive coordinators DeMeco Ryans of the 49ers and Dan Quinn of the Cowboys.
Chargers sticking with Brandon Staley, former JMU assistant, heading into 2023
Brandon Staley was facing some heat after his Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in a 31-30 AFC Wild Card loss to the Jacksonville Jaquars on Saturday. The Chargers announced on Tuesday that Staley, a former assistant at JMU, will be back for 2023, along with the team’s general manager, Tom Telesco.
Virginia picks up commitment from Iowa State cornerback transfer Tayvonn Kyle
Virginia addressed a big need on the transfer portal on Monday, picking up a commitment from former Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle. The grad transfer is coming off a so-so 2022 with the Cyclones. Kyle, a former three-star prep recruit from Valdosta, Ga., was on the field for 372 snaps in ’22, according to Pro Football Focus.
'We're at a good time in life': New Saguaro football coach Zak Hill happy to stay in Phoenix area
How hyped was Scottsdale Saguaro about bringing in Zak Hill to be its next football coach? It did something very rarely seen at the high school level. It held an introductory news conference on Wednesday afternoon with state championship trophies on the table, at which the former Arizona State offensive coordinator sat and...
