Portland, OR

KXRM

Switchbacks FC announce Stephen Hogan as head coach

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Switchbacks FC announced Wednesday, Jan. 14, the team’s new head coach, Stephen Hogan, for the 2023-2024 season. Hogan will serve as the fourth head coach in club history. Hogan has spent two seasons with the Switchbacks after being hired as an assistant coach in 2021 under Brendan Burke, former Switchbacks FC head coach. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'We're at a good time in life': New Saguaro football coach Zak Hill happy to stay in Phoenix area

How hyped was Scottsdale Saguaro about bringing in Zak Hill to be its next football coach? It did something very rarely seen at the high school level. It held an introductory news conference on Wednesday afternoon with state championship trophies on the table, at which the former Arizona State offensive coordinator sat and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

