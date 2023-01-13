ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jazz Fest 2023: Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Santana, and more!

By Kylee Bond
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOIyH_0kDsDz0S00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is just around the corner and on Friday, event organizers announced the performers who will be flooding the Big Easy with sweet and sultry sounds.

On top of the dozens of different jazz performers who give the festival its namesake, range from a variety of genres, including rap, R&B, country, and rock. Here’s who’s slated to perform.

VIDEO: Jazz Fest 2023 Headliners

Performers

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Dead & Company
  • Lizzo
  • Mumford & Sons
  • The Lumineers
  • Santana
  • Jon Batiste
  • Jill Scott
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
  • Kane Brown
  • H.E.R.
  • Steve Miller Band
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • Leon Bridges
  • Farruko
  • Ludacris
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave.
  • Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebel
  • Kenny Loggins
  • The Revivalists
  • Herbie Hancock
  • Ne-Yo
  • Big Freedia

JazzFest is scheduled for April 28-30 and May 4-7. Get tickets and more information here .

Full Lineup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12G7gR_0kDsDz0S00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOeia_0kDsDz0S00
Related
WGNO

Longtime New Orleans civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Longtime civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller died Monday, family members confirmed. Loved ones say Keller passed after a brief illness. She recently retired after a long career working in different capacities at New Orleans city hall. Keller also served on a host of boards, including the Jazz and Heritage Foundation, WWOZ, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies

NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish celebrates MLK day with first parade since 2019

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Monday was a day of celebration, remembrance, and community for those in Jefferson Parish as they observed Martin Luther King Day. The Jefferson Parish MLK Day parade returned Monday afternoon, for the first time since 2019, after the parade had been canceled multiple times due to COVID and Hurricane Ida.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
districtadministration.com

Father-son first: Principal and entrepreneur will make history at 2023 FETC

History-making father-son duo David and Charlie Levine will guide educators at FETC with ideas to keep students from falling behind. The Levines are the first father-son duo to present together at the Future of Education Technology® Conference. David, the principal at Meadowbrook Elementary School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, will discuss how instructional coaching empowers teachers to meet the demands of their increasingly challenging profession. Charlie, the founder of the organizational tool MyTextMate, will talk about how to help students overcome with information overload.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23

Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
NEW ZION, LA
fox8live.com

Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood. Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
CENTRAL, LA
KSLA

ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
