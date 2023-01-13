ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Protest over inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports held outside NCAA Convention

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LCoz_0kDsDdpi00

(CNN) -- A small group of demonstrators gathered outside the NCAA Convention in San Antonio on Thursday to protest the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's college sports.

The protest was attended by former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who competed against University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas in last year's NCAA swimming and diving championships.

Speaking outside the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Gaines said to NCAA officials: "We've created a petition with almost 10,000 signatures from people around the country who want to support keeping female sports female."

Current NCAA policy stipulates that transgender student-athlete participation for each sport is "to be determined by the policy for the national governing body of that sport" in alignment with the policies of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

Gaines has previously spoken about the matter in campaign ads with former US Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia and at a rally held by Donald Trump.

The demonstration was organized by several groups, including the Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS).

ICONS released a statement on Thursday, saying: "They [the NCAA] must protect female athletes from discrimination on the basis of sex, or expect we will be forced to take legal steps to compel them to do so."

The statement calls for the NCAA to "comply with U.S. civil rights law" by "repealing all policies that allow male athletes to take roster spots on women's teams and/or compete in women's events."

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Nancy Hogshead-Makar was at the protest and tweeted : "Sports teaches strategic thinking. But weirdly, the NCAA is not listening; it's doggedly pursuing a losing strategy: people are LESS empathetic to transgender athletes after they see males compete in our sports, denying female opportunities."

The protest was also attended by Christiana Kiefer, attorney for religious freedom group Alliance Defending Freedom, which has faced criticism for being anti-LGBTQ rights.

Kiefer tweeted an image of her speaking at the event, with the caption: "NCAA: we're talking to you. It's time to stop discriminating against female athletes and protect #womenssports!"

Athlete Ally -- a pro-LGBTQ rights group that works to "dismantle the systems of oppression in sport that isolate, exclude and endanger LGBTQI+ people" -- released a statement to CNN condemning the demonstration and its intentions.

"We want to see all athletes, including transgender and nonbinary athletes, protected from harm," the statement reads. "Demonstrations like this that present transgender people as threats to women's sports -- rather than the humans they are -- are not only factually incorrect, but are also deeply harmful and help foster the violence and harassment these youth are already facing.

"Those concerned about threats to women's sports should focus on what we know to be the real, documented threats: unequal pay, sexual abuse and harassment, a lack of resources for women athletes, and a lack of women in leadership -- all issues that were discussed during the convention the protestors were standing outside of."

The NCAA confirmed to CNN that it had received the petition from an external group related to the association's transgender student-athlete participation policy and would respond after reviewing the document.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 61

Shells
4d ago

Men are born with more muscle mass ratio than women, larger heart, larger lungs. This is an unfair advantage and shouldn't be ignored. Trans men-to-women will need their own league.

Reply(1)
34
Lillibet
4d ago

Women didn’t get the vote by staying quiet. They didn’t achieve equal pay, or equal opportunity by being quiet. And they won’t stop men from stealing women’s opportunities by being quiet. Women, don’t let them ignore you now.

Reply
26
Nancy Jo Wilson
4d ago

Good to see these women athletes stand up for what is right. Men are not women and should not be competing against women.

Reply
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
digg.com

The Highest-Paid Women Athletes In The World, Ranked

Six of the eight best-paid women's sports stars are tennis players. Unlike most sports, tennis offers equal prize money for men and women players. It makes sense, then, that the majority of the highest paid women athletes play on the court. Taking into account both on-the-field earnings (like salaries and...
New York Post

USC will no longer use the word ‘field’ over racist origin

The University of Southern California’s school of social work will no longer use the word “field” in its curriculum, citing its problematic root in slavery. USC’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work said the change was critical to support anti-racist social work and inclusivity. The department specifically decided to remove the word “field” from its curriculum and replace it with “practicum,” according to the letter, which was dated Jan. 9 and shared to Twitter. “This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that would be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language,” the letter said. The letter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Brittney Griner appears at Phoenix MLK Day march

Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance Monday at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Phoenix, just weeks after she was released from a Russian penal colony. Griner, the Phoenix Mercury and Olympics basketball star, surprised a group who had gathered for the march on what would have been King's 94th birthday, attending the event with her wife, Cherelle Griner.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy