Political Rewind: Theater critic Jesse Green remembers Mary Rodgers in 'Shy'

A decade on, the 'This is fine' creator wants to put the famous dog to rest
Thanks to a ubiquitous meme, the ironic phrase "This is fine" means things are not really that fine at all. You've probably seen it: A smiling cartoon dog sits at a table, coffee mug on hand, as a room goes up in flames. "This is fine," the dog assures himself.
What makes that song swing? At last, physicists unravel a jazz mystery
For nearly a century, jazz musicians and scholars have debated the answer to a musical mystery. As legendary jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong once put it, "What is this thing called swing?" Swing has long been considered an essential component of almost all types of jazz, from traditional to bepop to...
'Saint Omer' is a complex courtroom drama about much more than the murder at hand
When I was a kid, I used to watch Perry Mason every day after school. I was drawn to the show's black-and-white clarity. Perry always found out who was lying, who was telling the truth, who was guilty — and why. As I grew older, I naturally discovered that...
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Ilyon Woo about her new book — Master Slave Husband Wife — which details the account of Ellen and William Craft escaping slavery. We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.
Create, connect and explore at Columbus Museum of Art’s Wonder Room
CMA’s Wonder Room installations featuring Dana Lynn Harper’s “Cloud Buddies”. Courtesy of Katie Dike. The Columbus Museum of Art’s fourth version of its Wonder Room is an ongoing abstract art exhibition that stimulates social, ecological and creative connections in new ways.
