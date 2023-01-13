ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Roof collapses after alleged D.U.I. driver crash into Yuba City home, police say

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

YUBA CITY — Police are investigating an alleged D.U.I. crash that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, on Jan. 12, during the graveyard shift, officers responded to a report about a collision involving one vehicle and a house near Cooper Avenue and Wilkie Way.

Arriving officers learned that a blue Dodge Durango hit a parked white Silverado with enough force to send both vehicles crashing into the porch of a house.

The impact caused the roof to collapse. Luckily, the one person inside the home was not injured.

Police say the Durango was driven by 18-year-old Anthony Olivera and had one passenger.

Emergency services took both of them to a hospital, and no update on their condition has been released.

Officers believe Olivera was driving under the influence and obtained a search warrant to collect blood.

Charges are pending.

Tatiana Menzie
5d ago

This underaged kid driving the car needs to go to jail for a long time.. The kids wouldn’t learn until they are held responsible for underage drinking.. Thank goodness the man inside the home didn’t get hurt.

LibraGirl1011
5d ago

It's time to Ban Alcohol intake outside of your Home or Ban it all together! How many more DUI will it take?

