See a Sneak Peek of Maren Morris’ Appearance as Guest Judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Picture]

Read full article on original website
Related
Maren Morris Apologizes For Homophobia in Country Music During ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Watch]
Maren Morris was a guest judge on Friday night's (Jan. 13) episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, offering her input as the 15 remaining competitors vied to make it through to the next round of the show. But she wasn't just there to give her feedback on the drag queens' looks,...
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Dolly Parton’s Rock Album Will Feature Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Brandi Carlile + More
Dolly Parton's first full album foray into the rock world will feature guest appearances from some of music's biggest names. During a recent appearance on the daytime talk show The View, Parton revealed that she recruited an all-star list of collaborators for her upcoming album, fittingly titled Rock Star. The...
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Lists Her $17 Million Historic Hollywood Estate — See Inside! [Pictures]
1923 star Helen Mirren has listed her lavish Hollywood estate for sale or rent, and pictures show a residence that's a piece of history from the golden age of motion pictures. Mirren plays Cara Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel opposite Harrison Ford, who plays Dutton patriarch Jacob Dutton. The Oscar-winning performer and her real-life husband, Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford, have listed their California estate at $16.995 million, according to celebrity real estate Dirt.com, but they're also willing to rent the place out for $39,995 per month with a two-year minimum lease.
Kelsea Ballerini on Those Chase Stokes Romance Rumors: ‘Let’s Not Do This’
Kelsea Ballerini knows she shouldn't be digging into what social media has to say about her, and yet, she can't escape the commentary on her love life. The recently-divorced singer says she's about to call it quits with the internet after rumors began swirling about a possible budding relationship with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.
Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes + the Internet Erupts [Pictures]
Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (Jan. 9) have gone viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead...
Priscilla Block Releases New Heartbreak Tune, ‘Me Pt. 2′ [Listen]
Priscilla Block is analyzing a love gone wrong in her latest song, "Me Pt. 2," released Friday, Jan. 13. The song, written solely by Block, finds her singing from the perspective of a woman comparing herself to her ex-love's new partner and finding quite a few similarities. "I hope you're...
Chase Rice Brings Outlaw Tune ‘Way Down Yonder’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ [Watch]
Chase Rice brought a little country to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (Jan. 12), performing his tune "Way Down Yonder" from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell. Rice took the stage with the high level of energy needed to sing the rock-influenced country...
Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]
Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
The Best 25 Debut Country Singles of All Time, Ranked
A truly great debut single establishes a country artist's musical personality. Though they can — and should — evolve throughout their career, the best debut singles hone in on the artist's personality and introduces fans to who they are as a recording artist. Not every country star comes...
Kane Brown Wasn’t Keen on Big Birthday Parties for His Daughters
If there's one thing Kane Brown's wife Katelyn is very good at, it's throwing a huge party — especially for her daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1. "I live for a party," she confesses on the Bobby Bones Show. The couple stopped by to talk about their duet "Thank...
Chris Young Album Update: It’s Almost Ready — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Dustin Lynch’s ‘Stars Like Confetti’ Video Is for the Fans [Watch]
Dustin Lynch is putting the spotlight on his fans in his "Stars Like Confetti" music video as he tailgates with them ahead of a show. The video opens with actual footage of fans prepping for a night of fun at Country Jam in Eau Claire, Wisc. Lynch was a part of the lineup in 2022, and likely filmed the music video that day.
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0