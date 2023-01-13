A woman is ordered to repay $2,000 after her employer used software to track her time

Read full article on original website
Related
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Bank of America says the problem with Zelle transactions is resolved
Irate customers turned to social media Wednesday to report serious issues with their Bank of America and Zelle accounts. Some users said money was missing from their accounts, with no clear explanation from either company as to why. One user tweeted, "So cool how @BankofAmerica magically disappeared a large Zelle...
988 Lifeline sees boost in use and funding in first months
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received over 1.7 million calls, texts and chats in its first five months. That's nearly half a million more than the old 10-digit Suicide Prevention Lifeline fielded during the same period the year before. Launched in mid-July last year, the 988 number is modeled...
With telehealth abortion, doctors have to learn to trust and empower patients
Like many pandemic-era remote workers, Robin Tucker starts her work day sitting on her sofa with a laptop, wearing soft pants and a T-shirt. But the Washington, DC-area nurse practitioner and midwife doesn't have a typical work-from-home job. She provides abortions over the Internet, a service that has only become available in the United States in the last few years.
A guide to 9 global buzzwords for 2023, from 'polycrisis' to 'zero-dose children'
We're having a polycrisis. The pandemic has resulted in too many zero-dose children. Charities are not always succeeding in tarmac-to-arm. These are a few of the global buzzwords you're probably going to be hearing as 2023 kicks off. Sometimes buzzwords are easy to understand. It's not that hard to figure out that a polycrisis is worse than a monocrisis.
Investigation: How I passed a test to be a grief therapist without really trying
On a Sunday afternoon in February of 2022, a daunting task loomed before me. I had to document my competency for a certificate in grief therapy, although I had no background in mental health. I logged into a continuing education company’s website and launched the six-hour pre-recorded workshop. Then...
4 ways around a debt ceiling crisis — and why they might not work
One defining feature of 21st century politics is that the nation keeps tip-toeing up to the edge of potential — and avoidable — economic ruin, in the form of threatening to default on its debt. And it's happening again: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will reach...
The U.S. has an overclassification problem, says one former special counsel
For months, classified documents have been turning up in places where they're not supposed to. First, there was the discovery of hundreds of classified documents inappropriately stored at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Then, in recent weeks, the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's home and private office.
The U.S. faces 'unprecedented uncertainty' regarding abortion law, legal scholar says
In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that guaranteed the right to an abortion. Without Roe, the Court's decision left it up to the states to decide on the legality of abortion and...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0