WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, you'll get a chance to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a big way. The Martin Luther King Holiday Parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Rise Center on the campus of St. Elizabeth's in southeast D.C. It's will go north onto MLK avenue towards downtown Anacostia. This year's theme is "Recapture The Dream Lift Every Voice: ‘Till Victory is Won!"

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO