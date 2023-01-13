Read full article on original website
FCPS superintendent meets with more parents of students affected by National Merit delay
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — While the fallout of the delay in notifying students of their National Merit Commended Scholar status is still being measured and scrutinized by district and state leaders, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid once again met with parents of affected students Tuesday night.
Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
16 high schools in northern Virginia didn't notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As of Tuesday, 16 high schools in northern Virginia delayed notification to students of their national merit recognition. 7News reported Monday that there were 13 but the number has since jumped after Loudoun County added one additional school Tuesday and Prince William County added two schools.
Networking Opportunity: Thousands of open Tech & Cyber jobs in Northern Virginia
Calling all Tech and Cyber workers! Good Morning Washington sat down with Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, to discuss thousands of open tech jobs in Northern Virginia. You can start building your meaningful tech career by joining the Tech and Cyber Networking & Event, in-person...
AFL calls for investigation into Loudoun Co. schools for possible Title IX violations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — America First Legal Foundation (AFL) is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) for possible Title IX violations. AFL sent a letter to the federal agency asking for an investigation regarding violations of Title IX of the...
Montgomery Co. school board approves proposed plan for virtual learning snow days
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Education voted last week to approve virtual learning snow days. The plan grants the District up to eight virtual snow days during the next school year. If a virtual learning day is called, teachers will take attendance, but will...
$1,000 scholarships to be awarded to Loudoun County students during MLK Day celebration
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The MLK I Have A Dream Committee in Loudoun County is hosting its 32nd Annual Martin Luther King March and Celebration on Monday. It kicks off at 10 a.m. from the Loudoun County Courthouse. The virtual program begins at noon. Committee Chair Tammy Carter says this is a day of harmony.
Fairfax Co. proposed budget adds SROs to elementary schools -- here's how you can weigh in
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — School resource officers are currently assigned to every middle and high school in Fairfax County. Now the school board is considering placing school security officers in elementary schools to improve safety there, as well. The proposed Fiscal Year 2024 $3.5 billion operating budget devotes...
Elrich, Alsobrooks hope to forge close relationship as Moore takes over as Md. governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Wes Moore prepares to be sworn in Wednesday, two prominent county executives are hoping to forge a great working relationship with Maryland's next governor. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says he and the new governor have many shared goals and objectives. Housing, childhood education,...
On MLK Day, Gov.-Elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland 'the state that serves'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On this Martin Luther King Day, the man who will be sworn in as Maryland’s first African-American governor on Wednesday is pledging a devotion to service. Gov.-Elect Wes Moore was among those marking today’s Martin Luther King Jr holiday as a day of...
Survey breaks down who is using the new Dulles Metro station, and how often
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Just over two months after a brand new Metro station opened at Dulles Airport, it appears more people from D.C. are using it than Virginia residents, and more people are using it after landing than to try to catch a flight at Dulles. The Metropolitan...
'We can really make a change:' DC residents rally for peace ahead of MLK parade
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A long-standing tradition took place before the Martin Luther King Junior parade in Southeast, D.C. on Monday. Community members gathered in Shepherd Park for the 42nd annual Peace Walk. “It is painful y'all," said Crystal McNeal. "It is painful." McNeal is the mother of Davon...
WATCH: DC honors Dr. Martin Luther King with annual peace walk, parade on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk and Parade returned to the District on Monday. The event commemorating the life and legacy of the civil rights leader marked the 42nd annual peace walk and parade in Washington, D.C. This year MLK Day landed...
GALLERY | Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The 42nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk and Parade returned to the District on Monday. The event commemorates the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, and this year's theme is "Recapture The Dream Lift Every Voice: ‘Till Victory is Won!"
Fairfax CA Steve Descano uses an app that deletes messages. Is he breaking the law?
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is using an app called Signal which deletes text messages like Snapchat, 7News confirmed. Descano is using the Signal app to avoid written communication from being obtained by the public and the press as allowed under the Freedom of Information Act, according to sources close to Descano.
'I'm very happy that it's going': What the MLK Day parade means to host, parade co-chair
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, you'll get a chance to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a big way. The Martin Luther King Holiday Parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Rise Center on the campus of St. Elizabeth's in southeast D.C. It's will go north onto MLK avenue towards downtown Anacostia. This year's theme is "Recapture The Dream Lift Every Voice: ‘Till Victory is Won!"
Va. state lawmakers propose bill banning data centers near historic landmarks
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In the latest chapter of a fierce battle over possible new data centers in Prince William County, state lawmakers are stepping in with a bill that could have an impact on a major project if passed into law. Back in November, the Prince William County...
DC Council votes 12-1 to override Mayor Bowser's veto of the revised criminal code
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Council voted 12-1 Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser's veto of the Revised Criminal Code Act. Councilmember Trayon White was the only “no” vote. The council needed a two-thirds majority vote to override a mayoral veto. The Council's full legislative meeting can be...
Cleanup begins for hundreds of illegally dumped tires in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Tuesday, National Park Service crews began cleaning up nearly a thousand tires someone illegally dumped in a remote section of Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. The park service estimates it will take several days to get rid of all the tires. U.S. Park Police spokesperson...
