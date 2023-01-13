ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

GALLERY | Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The 42nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk and Parade returned to the District on Monday. The event commemorates the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, and this year's theme is "Recapture The Dream Lift Every Voice: ‘Till Victory is Won!"
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'I'm very happy that it's going': What the MLK Day parade means to host, parade co-chair

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, you'll get a chance to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a big way. The Martin Luther King Holiday Parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Rise Center on the campus of St. Elizabeth's in southeast D.C. It's will go north onto MLK avenue towards downtown Anacostia. This year's theme is "Recapture The Dream Lift Every Voice: ‘Till Victory is Won!"
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Cleanup begins for hundreds of illegally dumped tires in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Tuesday, National Park Service crews began cleaning up nearly a thousand tires someone illegally dumped in a remote section of Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. The park service estimates it will take several days to get rid of all the tires. U.S. Park Police spokesperson...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy