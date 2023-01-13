Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Gaming Commission Confirms Sports Betting Launch on January 31
Boston 25 News reported that this means that sports betting in the Bay State will be available on January 31, just ahead of the Superbowl. Massachusetts Gaming Commission Is Finalizing Preparations for the Sports Betting Launch. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission regulators have been actively conducting an initial review of sports...
Delaware Lottery Seeks New iGaming Partner
The Lottery has issued a request for proposal (RFP), opening the doors for several high-profile operators to compete for the coveted position. This decision can significantly impact players in the state, especially considering that the Lottery is also considering introducing online sports betting. The process should complete by late spring after an intense round of presentations and negotiations.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Genesis Global License Suspended by Malta Gaming Authority
The sanction from the gambling regulator in the country was announced Tuesday. A statement released by the MGA explains that the suspension of Genesis Global’s license is in effect as of January 16, 2023. MGA Suspends Genesis Global’s Authorization. The Authority explained that the sanction was imposed after...
