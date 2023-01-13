Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream!. In celebration of the day, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will be opening their doors bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Each of the Madison-area stores will have a special breakfast...
Channel 3000
Meet me at a Madison bar
In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
Channel 3000
The Roman Candle plans to close final location
After 18 years in the Madison community, The Roman Candle will close its Middleton location on Feb. 4. Once four locations strong around the Madison area, including a pizzerias on Monroe Street, Williamson Street, and in Fitchburg, the Middleton location will be the final Roman Candle spot to close doors.
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
Winter Weather Advisory to take effect at 9 p.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
Channel 3000
Wallace Theodore Pavlue
MADISON – Wallace Theodore Pavlue, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. He was born on Feb. 7, 1950, in Madison, Wis., to Wallace John “Butch” Pavlue and Lois (Opheim) Pavlue. Wallace grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison Central High School. He married Laurie Frank in May of 1970 and raised their four children in Stoughton, Wis.
Channel 3000
WAUNAKEE, WI – Leroy W. Durrant, 78, passed away on the night of January 9th, 2023, at UW Hospital with his beloved wife and eldest daughter by his side.
Born on April 15, 1944 in Ginger Hall, Bath, St. Thomas in Jamaica, he was the son of the late Arthur Durrant and the late Terry Ross. Leroy attended St. Mary’s College, then went on to graduate from the College of Art Science and Technology (CAST) in Kingston, Jamaica and began a career in Architecture and Building Management. After graduation, he worked for the Social Development Commission (SDC) in Kingston, Jamaica. He was very passionate about his work as a Quantity Surveyor where he spent decades working on large scale buildings for the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), the Jamaican government as well as smaller projects for Berkeley & Spence, in Kingston, Jamaica.
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
Channel 3000
Dolores Mae Crowley
Dolores Mae Crowley, age 80, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a very short battle with cancer. Dolores was born on Sept. 12, 1942, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., to Wencil and Emma (Fisher) Wall, and was raised on a farm in Eastman, Wis. Dolores was a 1960 graduate from Seneca High School. She was introduced to her husband, Bill Crowley, of Steuben, Wis., on a blind date when they were just teenagers. They were married in Eastman on Aug. 17, 1963. Shortly after, they settled in Madison and added a daughter and three sons to their family. While raising four children, Dolores earned two separate Bachelor of Science degrees in education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Home Economics (1978) and Science (1985). She believed that “Our youth are our future” and taught both home economics and biology at Sun Prairie High School for over 23 years, retiring in 2001.
Channel 3000
Gerald E. “Bass” Creasey
LONE ROCK, Wis. — Gerald E. “Bass” Creasey, age 70, of Lone Rock, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Richland Hospital following an illness. He was born on May 21, 1952, in Dodgeville, WI the son of Delos and Mary Agnes (Cummings) Creasey. Gerry served in the United States Navy for 20 years and retired as an Aviation Repairables Management Specialist. Survivors include his son, Joel Creasey of California, 2 brothers, Robert Creasey of Lacey, Washington, LeRoy (Sandra) Creasey of Lone Rock, a sister, Pat Christianson of Lone Rock, a sister-in-law, Barb Creasey of Lisben, Maine, special friend, Shyanne Malone of Lone Rock, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delos and Mary Agnes Creasey, 3 brothers, Don and Jim Cummings, Dennis Creasey, 3 sisters, Barbara “Susie” Creasey, Mary Starr and Virginia Kent.
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit
If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
Channel 3000
Marian A. Drinkwater
MADISON – Marian A. Drinkwater, age 95, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Skaalen Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. Marian was born in Mauston, Wis., on April 14, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Julia (Riley) Wells. Private entombment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. A...
Channel 3000
Spencer Dean Anderson
BLUE MOUNDS – Spencer Dean Anderson, age 87, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at home with his wife, Renee, at his side. He was born on Feb. 23, 1935, in Elmhurst, Ill., the son of Joseph Earl and Myrtle (Espeseth) Anderson. Spencer graduated from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant
A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
Channel 3000
Becky Hendricks
Nellie Rebecca Hendricks, better known as Becky to all who knew and loved her, passed away peacefully at her home in Gotham, Wisconsin on Friday, January 13, 2023. Becky was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on January 16, 1948, attended the one-room school in Gotham before graduating from Richland Center High School in 1966. For 33 years, Becky worked at Elco Textron, Inc. in Rockford, Illinois as a calibration technician. She was well loved by her coworkers, who appreciated Becky’s dedication to her job and her sense of fun. During her time in Rockford she participated in several sports and was an active member of a bowling league and even considered becoming a professional bowler.
nbc15.com
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
Thousands of people are without power in southern Dane County Sunday morning as officials with Alliant Energy are working to restore service.
wpr.org
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
