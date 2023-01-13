Read full article on original website
Joanne C. Coyle, 62, formerly of Grafton and Northborough
– Joanne C. Coyle, age 62 was born August 17, 1960, and passed away January 10, 2023, at Windham Hospital in Connecticut following her sudden battle with cancer. She lived in Grafton, MA and Northborough, MA before moving to Connecticut. She was a graduate of Grafton High School. Joanne was...
communityadvocate.com
Cohar Bartlett, 90, of Northborough
– Cohar Bartlett, artist and caring mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 13, at Whitney Place, just down the road from her longtime home in Northborough, MA. She was 90 years old. An artist, businesswoman, and animal-lover, Co was born in 1932 to Hannah and...
communityadvocate.com
Beverly Munn, 79, of Grafton
– Beverly Ann Munn, 79, of Grafton, an angel here on earth, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Saint Vincent Hospital. Beverly was born in Boston, daughter of the late, Allen R. and Thelma E. (Gibson) Munn. She grew up in Boston and attended Girl’s Latin High School before graduating from Jeremiah E. Burke High School.
communityadvocate.com
Barbara Billings, 88, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Barbara Marie (Nieuwenhoff) Billings, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the comfort of her home, with her loving family at her side, after a long bout with cancer. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Thomas P. Billings, in 2021.
communityadvocate.com
Grace E. Cartmell, 92, of Shrewsbury and Northborough
Shrewsbury/Northborough – The Family of Grace Cartmell Share her passing on January 5, 2023. In Loving Memory of Our Mom, Grace Eleanor Studley-Farson-Cartmell:. Mom was born on February 8,1930 in Worcester, MA, the daughter to Frederick R. and Maud S. (Crabtree) Studley. She was the third in a family of four children. Her older siblings were John R. Studley of Auburn and Olive S. Duff of Worcester, both predeceased her. Her younger sibling, Shirley M. Dwinnell lived in Northborough for over 50 years and recently she and her husband Paul Dwinnell relocated to an assisted living facility in Auburn.
communityadvocate.com
Robert Stowe Whitney, 71, of Northborough
– Robert Stowe Whitney, 71, of Northborough died peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He is the son of the late Curtis Stowe and Martha (Partch) Whitney and the husband of Kristen Joan (Ahern) Whitney. Bob was raised in Marlborough, where he was a...
communityadvocate.com
Regent J. Pelletier, 79, of Grafton
– Regent J. Pelletier, 79, passed away suddenly at home January 9, 2023. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Gloria (Mathieu) Pelletier, his children David Clouette and his fiance Cindy Perreault, Donna Clouette and Eddie O’Farrill and Pamela (Pelletier) Minarik and her husband Todd, his grandchildren David Clouette, Jr., Kali and Samantha Clouette, Jared and Nolan Ekberg and Colin and Ethan Minarik and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Paul Clouette and his siblings Laurent, Madeleine, Daniel, and Marcel Pelletier, Marielle Ouellette, Pierrette LaForest and Evelyn Langlois.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Jan. 20 edition
9:14 a.m. Connector Rd. Disturbance (general). 11:53 a.m. Milk St./Nipmuck Dr. Traffic/motor vehicle. 7:37 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Park St. Well-being check. 7:47 p.m. Connector Rd. traffic/motor vehicle. 10:58 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto. Saturday, Dec. 31. 1:16 a.m. Nourse St./Brewer Dr. Suspicious person. 7:51 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto. 5:00 p.m....
communityadvocate.com
Town Administrator John Coderre to leave Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – After years at the helm of Northborough, Town Administrator John Coderre will be heading to a new town. The Foxborough Board of Selectmen unanimously voted for Coderre to become their Town Manager during their Jan. 17 meeting. Coderre was one of four finalists for the Foxborough position,...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Jan. 20 edition
4:53 a.m. Mass Pike E. Disabled auto. 1:11 p.m. Millbury St. Accident – property damage. 3:07 p.m. Wesson St. Ambulance – medical. 9:39 p.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto. 12:29 a.m. Anderson Ln. Ambulance – medical. 8:29 a.m. George Hill Rd. Road hazard. 8:43 a.m. Old Westboro Rd./North...
communityadvocate.com
Organization offers yoga classes to help veterans, first responders
MARLBOROUGH – Yoga is often touted as a way to find inner peace. For Lauren Turner, it’s a way to find the “Warrior Within.”. Turner recently established the Natick-based Warrior Within Yoga Project as a way to help veterans, first responders, their caretakers and family members deal with “inner issues” such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress syndrome, depression and stress.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Jan. 20 edition
8:44 a.m. Fifth Av Row. Harassment. 8:51 a.m. Arrested, Lisa M. Zschuschen, 43, of 12 Anglin Ln., Shrewsbury, on warrant. 10:19 a.m. Bow St. Illegal dumping. 10:55 a.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 11:18 a.m. Thoreau Cir. Suspicious person/MV. 12:52 p.m. Boston Tpke. Animal complaint. 1:34 p.m. Maple...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough ‘Select Board’ name change to go before Town Meeting
NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough may be the latest community in the region to change the name of its Board of Selectmen to Select Board. Chair Mitch Cohen said he asked for this to be placed on the Jan. 9 agenda. He noted that there have been broad discussions about the change over the past several months while he was on the board.
communityadvocate.com
Search for a new Hudson superintendent continues
HUDSON – The Hudson School Committee is inching closer to hiring a new superintendent. After Superintendent Marco C. Rodrigues announced his intent to retire this June, the committee began the search process. A search consultant with the New England School Development Council, Dr. Carolyn Burke, will meet with parents...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough police log, Jan. 20 edition
12:23 p.m. Thayer St. Ambulance. 1:15 p.m. Maynard/Howard Sts. Dog complaint. 1:27 p.m. Whitney St. Ambulance. 7:58 p.m. West Main St. Accident: P.D. 1:29 a.m. Arrested, Milgiam S. Orellana Recinos, 37, of 8 Royal Crest Dr., Apt. 3, Marlborough, for negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%, marked lanes violation.
communityadvocate.com
Grants to help boost Marlborough downtown business
MARLBOROUGH – Two grants recently approved by the City Council will help enliven downtown this year. The Regional Economic Development Organization’s Grant Program gave the Marlborough Economic Development Corp. $35,466.20 for downtown improvements and to increase foot traffic. The funds will be used to install temporary containers/pods for...
communityadvocate.com
Annual MLK celebration is a call to become more aware
WESTBOROUGH – It was a celebration, but it was also a call to challenge. During the fifth annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, at Westborough High School, keynote speaker Ron Jones spoke of the need to become more aware of what’s going on in the country.
communityadvocate.com
Algonquin, Shrewsbury battle on the court until the last buzzer
NORTHBOROUGH – It came down to the final whistle. The Shrewsbury High School boys basketball team faced off against Algonquin Regional High School on Jan. 17 on the Titans’ home turf. Ultimately, Algonquin was victorious, coming out on the winning side of a 63-57 score. “Shrewsbury always is...
communityadvocate.com
Parking demand would be met by spaces dedicated for Beal Commons, says firm
SHREWSBURY – A transportation and engineering firm has concluded that the parking demand for the proposed Beal Commons project would be met with the 126 spaces dedicated to the project. During the Jan. 5 Planning Board meeting, the developers of the Beal Commons project, Civico Greenly, presented both this...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury track coach named coach of the year
SHREWSBURY – Before he could walk, Ian Butterfield was watching his father Charlie Butterfield coach the David Prouty High School track team. “I remember the high school athletes at the time throwing me on the high jump mats,” Ian said. Now, years later Ian himself is the boys...
