ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend returning to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back its fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend. Beginning Jan. 21, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and other characters for hands-on activities, character photo opportunities and even a story time with Big Bird. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is giving 10 lucky Insiders a $25 gift card to Jollibee. The restaurant opened its newest location in Orlando on Jan. 18, located at 11891 East Colonial Drive. Jollibee is known for its Chickenjoy signature fried chicken and Jolly Spaghetti (Yes, it sells spaghetti)....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Frosty? Orlando man builds ‘snowman’

ORLANDO, Fla. – You know it’s cold when this can be done in Orlando. A News 6 viewer sent in cellphone video showing what appears to be a mini “snowman” that he created after frost built up outside. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Temperatures dropped...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport officials discuss issues with new Terminal C

ORLANDO, Fla. – After being open several months, leaders at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday will discuss how things are going with the brand new Terminal C. The $2.8 billion terminal has been open since September, but it has faced some criticism for baggage issues, long walks and a lack of rental cars.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How rare are January hurricanes?

Orlando, FLA. – On Monday, a rare system spinning in the tropics caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. So much so, this area was also designated as an invest, short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is given an invest number, computer forecast on that specific entity can begin.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Up-and-coming musician teams with blues icons to release debut album in Daytona Beach

EDGEWATER, Fla. – WildRoots Records blues rocker Dyer Davis is set to release his debut album “Dog Bites Back” on Feb. 17. The soulful sound of Davis on the album is paired with the iconic works of Grammy nominated Victor Wainwright, Billy Dean, Stephen Dees, Patricia Ann Dees, Billy Chapin, and Dyers’ trio David Weatherspoon and Jacob Barone. Special guests include The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, trumpeter Doug Woolverton, and baritone sax player Mark Earley.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Blue’s Clues star Steve Burns joins MegaCon guest lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. – Young folks don’t need a clue to guess the next celebrity coming to MegaCon Orlando in March. MegaCon announced that “Blue’s Clues” star Steve Burns will be appearing at the convention at the Orange County Convention Center. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida?...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Southwest promises changes after holiday travel chaos. Here’s the plan

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a large amount of cancelations and delays over the holidays, Southwest Airlines is promising its customers changes to avoid the same issues in the future. Thousands of Southwest flights during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday were canceled. The massive disruptions began Dec....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Families with special-needs children can now make Tavares police aware

TAVARES, Fla. – A Lake County police department is evolving to help its citizens with special needs, especially the most precious ones. After a huge spike in Alzheimer’s-related disappearances, the new chief at the Tavares Police Department promised she would start handing out special bracelets with encoded information so police can respond better and with sensitivity.
TAVARES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy