Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend returning to SeaWorld Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back its fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend. Beginning Jan. 21, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and other characters for hands-on activities, character photo opportunities and even a story time with Big Bird. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is giving 10 lucky Insiders a $25 gift card to Jollibee. The restaurant opened its newest location in Orlando on Jan. 18, located at 11891 East Colonial Drive. Jollibee is known for its Chickenjoy signature fried chicken and Jolly Spaghetti (Yes, it sells spaghetti)....
Universal Orlando unveils Mardi Gras foods, concert lineup and new Tribute Store location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Mardi Gras festivities are making their way back to Universal Orlando Resort. Beginning Feb. 4, Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will kickoff at Universal Studios Florida. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets | Hearing continued...
🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
‘Encanto’ and ‘Princess Tiana’ topiaries coming to EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing for the return of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The festival, which sprouts on March 1, will feature colorful flowers and gardens, live music and entertainment, Orange Bird-inspired merchandise, and food at more than 15 outdoor kitchens. [TRENDING:...
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
Orlando airport looks to install above-ground ‘pitless’ moving walkways in Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday afternoon, Orlando International Airport leaders wrapped up their first board meeting of 2023 and further discussed the renovations coming to the newly-completed Terminal C that just opened in September. Kevin Thibault — who just completed his first year as CEO of MCO — is looking...
Orlando seeks new rules for downtown nightclubs, bars to increase safety. Here’s the plan
ORLANDO, Fla. – A temporary moratorium on new nightclub openings and after-midnight alcohol permits are being considered to increase safety in downtown Orlando, according to city officials. Two proposed ordinances will be reviewed during Monday’s City Council meeting. [TRENDING: Record number of manatees visit Blue Spring State Park...
Frosty? Orlando man builds ‘snowman’
ORLANDO, Fla. – You know it’s cold when this can be done in Orlando. A News 6 viewer sent in cellphone video showing what appears to be a mini “snowman” that he created after frost built up outside. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Temperatures dropped...
WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches rocket from Cape, lands booster on droneship
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX on Wednesday launched a GPS satellite aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. Originally scheduled for 7:10 a.m., the launch took place at 7:24 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county...
Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C has everything... except moving walkways
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many Terminal C passengers agree that the state-of-the-art $2.8 billion complex is stunning, but they hate the long walk from end to end. Jetblue travelers describe the walk to the furthest gate as 15 minutes or longer, as much as half a mile. [TRENDING: Pics of...
Orlando International Airport officials discuss issues with new Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – After being open several months, leaders at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday will discuss how things are going with the brand new Terminal C. The $2.8 billion terminal has been open since September, but it has faced some criticism for baggage issues, long walks and a lack of rental cars.
How rare are January hurricanes?
Orlando, FLA. – On Monday, a rare system spinning in the tropics caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. So much so, this area was also designated as an invest, short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is given an invest number, computer forecast on that specific entity can begin.
Seminole teen has fingers amputated after firework explodes in his hand
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A celebration to start the new year ended with one teen in the hospital, missing pieces of his right hand. Zackary Ghowiba of Tavares was with a group of friends in Lake Mary on New Year’s Eve. He said someone brought fireworks to light at midnight.
Up-and-coming musician teams with blues icons to release debut album in Daytona Beach
EDGEWATER, Fla. – WildRoots Records blues rocker Dyer Davis is set to release his debut album “Dog Bites Back” on Feb. 17. The soulful sound of Davis on the album is paired with the iconic works of Grammy nominated Victor Wainwright, Billy Dean, Stephen Dees, Patricia Ann Dees, Billy Chapin, and Dyers’ trio David Weatherspoon and Jacob Barone. Special guests include The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, trumpeter Doug Woolverton, and baritone sax player Mark Earley.
Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
Blue’s Clues star Steve Burns joins MegaCon guest lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. – Young folks don’t need a clue to guess the next celebrity coming to MegaCon Orlando in March. MegaCon announced that “Blue’s Clues” star Steve Burns will be appearing at the convention at the Orange County Convention Center. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida?...
Southwest promises changes after holiday travel chaos. Here’s the plan
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a large amount of cancelations and delays over the holidays, Southwest Airlines is promising its customers changes to avoid the same issues in the future. Thousands of Southwest flights during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday were canceled. The massive disruptions began Dec....
What are you doing with your old lithium batteries? Don’t throw them away, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Just a few days after Christmas in the middle of the night at the Seminole County Solid Waste Transfer Station in Longwood, a fire started deep inside a trash trailer and slowly started to spread. Eventually four trailers were engulfed and burned to a crisp over three hours.
Families with special-needs children can now make Tavares police aware
TAVARES, Fla. – A Lake County police department is evolving to help its citizens with special needs, especially the most precious ones. After a huge spike in Alzheimer’s-related disappearances, the new chief at the Tavares Police Department promised she would start handing out special bracelets with encoded information so police can respond better and with sensitivity.
